Skip to main content

Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

The Orange will wear its traditional combo against the Wolfpack.

Syracuse football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with NC State. The Orange will wear its traditional combo with orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants. NC State has not announced its uniform combination yet. However, white jerseys with either white or red helmet and white or red pants is expected. 

After a 5-0 start including wins over three power five teams, Syracuse is one of the surprising teams in college football. The Orange is ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2019 and is looking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since a 10 win 2018 campaign.

To date, Syracuse has beaten Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner. The Orange has also been turnover free in four of five games. The offense has taken strides with the improvement of Garrett Shrader as a passer, while the defense has proven to be one of the best in the ACC.

NC State will be the visiting team for College GameDay for the second time this season. The Wolfpack's lone loss was at Clemson 30-20 earlier this season with ESPN visiting. NC State has beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn and Florida State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Shrader TD
Football

Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse ACC Media Day
Basketball

Jim Boeheim, Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards ACC Media Day Transcript

By Mike McAllister
Jones Williams
Football

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs NC State

By Josh Crawford
Freeney Cuse
Football

The Last Time Two Ranked Teams Squared Off in the Dome

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden Highlights
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
Damarius Owens 1
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Latest on Damarius Owens, Elijah Moore, Isaiah Jatta & Saboor Karriem

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Tucker Wagner Tracker
Football

Syracuse Football Moves Up in AP Poll

By Mike McAllister
Tucker Shrader Wagner
Football

Syracuse Football Jumps Into Top 20 in Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister