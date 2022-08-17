Syracuse Gets One Safety Back, Another Suffers Injury

Syracuse football had a scary situation during training camp last week. Safety Ja'Had Carter was taken off the field on a stretcher and sent to the hospital. Head coach Dino Babers said at the time he had feelings in his limbs, but did not elaborate further. One day later, Carter was back at practice though he was dressed in street clothes.

On Tuesday, Carter participated in practice in full pads and appears to be good to go moving forward.

"If he's in white, he's 100 percent," Babers said.

While that was the good news in the secondary, the bad news was that fellow safety Jason Simmons suffered an injury and his status is uncertain in the immediate future.

"We've got to see," Babers said.

Wide receiver Isaiah Jones, who had a strong spring and was continuing that early in training camp, was back after being out with an injury. Babers said he could play week one. That would be good news for the Orange as Jones appeared poised to earn a spot on the two deep prior to the injury.

The season opener against Louisville is less than three weeks away, and the Orange continues to prepare during camp each day.

"Camaraderie, staying together, pushing each other, sharpening other," Babers said of the preparation. "Iron versus iron."

