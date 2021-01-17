Syracuse Hires Terrence Samuel as Receivers Coach

Syracuse football has a new addition to its staff. Terrence Samuel is expected to be hired as the new receivers coach for the Orange, a source confirmed. The news was first reported by Nate Mink of the Syracuse Post-Standard. The staff vacancy occurred when Justin Lustig left to take a position with Vanderbilt. Lustig was the Special Teams Coordinator and Inside Receivers Coach.

Samuel was the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at UNLV this past season. He previously spent nine seasons as an assistant at Michigan State.

More from his bio via UNLV Athletics:

"Samuel came to Las Vegas after nine seasons in East Lansing. He spent last year assisting MSU’s defensive secondary and serving as freshmen head coach after overseeing the Spartans’ wide receivers from 2011-18. During that eight-year period, his players earned All-Big Ten recognition eight times, including two Big Ten Receivers of the Year in Tony Lippett (2014) and Aaron Burbridge (2015). In addition, five Spartan wide receivers were selected in the NFL Draft and six made active NFL rosters. Three of MSU’s seven receivers who have recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the history of the program came under the tutelage of Samuel (B.J. Cunningham, Lippett, Burbridge). Burbridge, the MVP on Michigan State’s 2015 Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff team, became the first Spartan ever to lead the conference in both receiving yards and receptions in the same season.

"Samuel spent the 2010 season at Central Michigan where he mentored Cody Wilson, who posted one of the top individual receiving seasons in school history, catching 83 passes for 1,137 yards. Prior to his stop in Mount Pleasant, Samuel coached receivers at North Dakota State for two seasons (2008-09). Before that he was the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Nebraska-Omaha in 2007, helping lead the Mavericks to a 10-1 overall record and North Central Conference championship. Samuel coached receivers at Southeast Missouri State in 2006 following an original three-year stint at Nebraska-Omaha. He coached defensive backs at Nebraska-Omaha in 2003 and 2004, then assumed the duties of special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2005. Samuel began his coaching career at Nebraska-Omaha as a graduate assistant from 1998-2000 before spending two years as a GA at Arizona.



"Samuel was a four-year letterman (1991-94) as a receiver at Purdue. He earned his bachelor's degree in communication and psychology from Purdue in 1995 and his master's degree in recreation administration from Nebraska-Omaha in 2001."