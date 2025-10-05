Syracuse makes late rally for respectability at SMU
Syracuse dug a large hole in the second quarter and their hit-and-miss offense could not pull them out, dropping a 31-18 game at SMU. The Orange (3-3, 1-2 ACC) failed to punch it in on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on their first possession, setting a trend where they had three first half drives end by turning the ball over on downs.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (3-2, 1-0) hung 21 points in the second quarter, blowing open the game on the scoreboard and coming close to ending it on the field. Kevin Jennings had three touchdown passes in the period, the last two coming after SU lost the ball on downs, to give SMU a 24-0 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The signalcaller’s fourth scoring toss stretched their lead to 31-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Orange created some late offense after that.
Syracuse was able to find some offense after that. Rickie Collins led a scoring drive with two completions for over 20 yards apiece and a pair of scrambles, the latter a six-yard touchdown scamper with just under ten minutes to play.
Davien Kerr got the ball right back for the Orange with an interception, but Collins returned the favor to SMU by tossing a pick at their 5-yard-line. SU’s David Omopariola blew up the first Mustang play of the ensuing drive, snuffing out a handoff in the end zone for a safety that drew Syracuse within 31-12.
The Orange drove for another score after the free kick, marching 62 yards in eight plays. Collins found Johntay Cook II in the back of the end zone from 11 yards out for the touchdown, but his two-point attempt failed when he lost control of the ball before reaching the pylon, leaving the score at 31-18, SMU.
Collins' struggles kept the Orange from staying in the game early
While Collins produced points late, his sporadic accuracy early in the game allowed SMU to build their insurmountable lead. While he did have completions of 38 yards to Cook and 52 yards to Justus Ross-Simmons in the second quarter, he was not able to punish the Mustangs with any consistency, going 11-for-23 for 65 yards the rest of the first half. Things did not improve for Collins in the third quarter, as did not complete any of his four pass attempts and was sacked twice.
That ineffectiveness through the air allowed the SMU defense to play tight to the line of scrimmage, taking away the run as well as challenging the SU pass game. Syracuse picked up 20 yards on their first three rushes of the game, but averaged just over 3.3 yards per carry over the entire contest.
The first bye week on the schedule comes at a good time for the Orange, as their offense has struggled greatly in the last two weeks. The coaching staff can use the extra time to figure out how to get the offense to produce at a higher level before their next game in two weeks against Pittsburgh.
