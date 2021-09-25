Syracuse Upsets Liberty

Andre Szmyt hit a field goal as the clock expired and Syracuse beat Liberty 24-21 inside the Carrier Dome Friday night. Sean Tucker led the way for the Orange in this one as the focal point of the offense. Garrett Shrader got the start and had two touchdown runs. The Syracuse defense was stellar all night and forced a late turnover on a strip sack by Cody Roscoe to set up the game winning kick.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-1 on the season. Liberty fell to 3-1. The Orange hits the road for its next game to face the Florida State Seminoles. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. eastern on Saturday, October 2nd.