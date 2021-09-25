September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Syracuse Upsets Liberty

The Orange picks up a massive win to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Author:
Publish date:

Andre Szmyt hit a field goal as the clock expired and Syracuse beat Liberty 24-21 inside the Carrier Dome Friday night. Sean Tucker led the way for the Orange in this one as the focal point of the offense. Garrett Shrader got the start and had two touchdown runs. The Syracuse defense was stellar all night and forced a late turnover on a strip sack by Cody Roscoe to set up the game winning kick.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-1 on the season. Liberty fell to 3-1. The Orange hits the road for its next game to face the Florida State Seminoles. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. eastern on Saturday, October 2nd.  

Tucker LU
Football

Syracuse Upsets Liberty

21 seconds ago
Shrader 1
Football

Garrett Shrader to Start at Quarterback vs Liberty

4 hours ago
Team Tunnel
Football

Syracuse vs Liberty Game Day Central

16 hours ago
Tucker Albany
Football

Syracuse vs Liberty Predictions

16 hours ago
Tunnel UA
Football

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

17 hours ago
Bunch 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Weekend Preview

Sep 23, 2021
Member Exclusive
Syracuse women's soccer fell to Louisville in the final minute
Soccer

Syracuse Loses Heartbreaker to Louisville in Final Minute

Sep 23, 2021
Dome
Football

Contestants Fail to Answer Syracuse/Carrier Dome Question on Jeopardy

Sep 23, 2021