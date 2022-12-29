Syracuse Falls to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

A shorthanded Syracuse squad fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. With the loss, the Orange falls to 7-6 and snaps its four game bowl winning streak.

The game started out OK defensively for Syracuse, forcing punts on Minnesota's first two possessions. The Orange could not get anything going, however, and the Gophers would score touchdowns on consecutive 62-yard drives to take a 14-0 lead.

Minnesota controlled most of the first half with its rushing attack and stingy defense, but Syracuse struck back just before halftime to snag some momentum. Garrett Shrader would run it in from one yard out to cap an 86 yard, 47 second drive to trim the lead to seven entering intermission.

The Orange would keep that momentum after halftime, marching down the field to kick a field goal and then forcing a three and out. That is when things took a turn. On second and two at Minnesota's 32 driving to potentially take the lead, Shrader locked in on Oronde Gadsden, threw the ball well behind him and it was picked off by Coleman Bryson. Bryson would return it 70 yards for a score to put the Gophers back up by 11.

After a field goal on Syracuse's next possession, Minnesota returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards deep into Syracuse territory to set up another score that put the game out of reach.

Syracuse actually out-gained Minnesota by more than double. The Orange had 477 yards of total offense while the Gophers had just 213. In fact, an undermanned but game defense held the Gophers vaunted rushing attack to less than three yards per carry. The pick six ended momentum as it seemed like Syracuse was in firm control.

Shrader finished 32-51 for 330 yards with one interception. He had 38 rushing yards with two scores. LeQuint Allen had a strong first start with 95 rushing yards on 14 carries to go along with 60 receiving yards on 11 catches. Gadsden had seven catches for 78 yards. Devaughn Cooper led the team with seven catches for 114 yards.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF