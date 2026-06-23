Syracuse opens its 2026 season against a revamped New Hampshire team

Syracuse opens its 2026 campaign by hosting New Hampshire on Sept. 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Wildcats enter the season fresh off a coaching change. Former head coach Ricky Santos took the same job for the Penn Quakers after he held the job during two non-consecutive stints (2019, 2022-2025) and carried an overall record of 37-24 (28-12 CAA).

Santos led the Wildcats to back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025. In his final season with UNH, the Wildcats went 8-5 and lost in the first round to South Dakota State, 41-3. The New Hampshire offense was led by junior QB, Matt Vezza (now with Ohio), who threw for 2,673 yards and had a TD-INT ratio of 19-7.

Vezza enjoyed a dominant receiving duo in the form of fifth year seniors, Chase Wilson and Caleb Burke. Wilson and Burke combined for 99 receptions for 1,468 yards and 8 touchdowns. The two receivers have tapped their eligibility and will not return.

New Hampshire turns to an alum to run the program

New Hampshire has turned to a familiar face to take over the program, Sean Goldrich.

Goldrich was a four-year player with the Wildcats and then held coaching jobs with the University of New England, Yale, and Delaware where he spent the last four years as an assistant offensive coach.

He inherits a roster that retains just a few of the key players from last season. With Vezza’s exit, the QB job is expected to be won by junior Brooks Bentley.

A look at key players on offense and defense

Running back Myles Thomason returns as one of the team's most productive offensive weapons and will run behind an experienced offensive line. Thomason ran for 732 yards and four touchdowns on 194 carries.

Wide receiver Josh Fillion and tight end Colby Ramshaw provide reliable targets in the passing game for Bentley. Fillon is coming off a productive junior season where he racked up 230 yards on 23 receptions.

Defensively, cornerback Darren Burton II headlines the unit after emerging as one of New Hampshire's top playmakers and return specialists. The Wildcats also return several experienced defensive backs and linebackers who helped anchor last year's playoff team.

Prediction for the game

This matchup will serve as an ease into the season game for the Orange and will be a very favorable early season matchup in the Dome. New Hampshire is a quality FCS opponent looking to build off back-to-back good seasons, but they will be no match for an ACC team looking to bounce back from a disappointing year.

I expect Syracuse to rout the Wildcats, 47-7.

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