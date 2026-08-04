Syracuse coach Fran Brown not looking to add more players to the 2026 Orange roster

While we all know that five-star recruit WR Calvin Russell III is expected back from an off-season torn Achilles heel injury at some point during the season, there was mostly good news on the player injury front Tuesday, as Brown addressed the media on a number of topics, including roster management, preseason media predictions, and the improved coaching staff and overall talent.

No interest in bringing back any former players who have a newfound year of eligibility

Last week's court ruling in Colorado, which included a temporary injunction to the NCAA's recently-passed "Five in Five" rule allowing an athlete to have five years to complete five years of college eligibility, affected the Class of 2022 athletes who sued and sought an injunction to be allowed to complete a fifth year of playing collegiately.

For Syracuse, there were several players who would have qualified under the injunction to play college football in 2026, including safety Devin Grant now in the Los Angeles Chargers camp, and DL Denis Jacquez Jr. who has already started his coaching career at South Alabama, making any return to playing college football unrealistic.

Even if they were to want to return to SU, Brown on Tuesday made clear that he likes his 109 man roster exactly as it is, and he is not looking to make any late transactions..

"We're real comfortable with the team that we have, and we have had a chance to develop," Brown explained. "We've been together since January. I feel like we've bonded in a good way - a lot of genuine love and caring for each other. So with Title IX and things of that nature, our team is pretty full."

14th out of 17 teams in preseason ACC predictions?

The number 14 came out of Brown's mouth a couple of times Tuesday, as in saying in disbelief, "14th, you have got to be kidding me."

Well, that is the reality once again, as 188 media members covering the ACC voted the Orange deep into the lower division of the conference standings when the poll was released last week, now a month before Week 1 of the season kicks-off.

"I'm not supposed to be a head coach, my Mom had me at 13, I always go back to that. I beat those odds, right?" Brown asked rhetorically while dismissing random opinions from the media and insisting he is concentrating on the only thing he can control about his team, preparing the players to compete to maximum ability..

"We just got to go play. And when it's time to play, (then) let's see what happens," Brown added. "We're going to compete. I know that's what you guys (media/fans) want to see. A team that wants to compete, a team that is willing to do whatever it takes to win, all 60 minutes."

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