Syracuse Orange v. Miami Hurricanes Prediction and Preview (11/8/25)
As we countdown to kickoff for the start of the Syracuse football season on Aug. 30, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team preview of its opponents.
We last left off with my team-by-team preview with a look at Syracuse's matchup against North Carolina, which I put in the win column for the Orange. With their record currently standing at 5-4, Syracuse heads to South Florida for a Week 11 rematch with Miami.
This game revisits the dramatic 2024 season finale, where the Orange stunned the Hurricanes 42–38, knocking them out of the ACC title game. But this time, the roles are reversed: Miami is the home team, and they enter 2025 with a reloaded, more experienced roster. Miami is currently ranked 12th in SP+, with their offense ranked number 1.
Scouting the Miami offense
The Hurricanes offense lost a major piece this offseason as ACC-leading QB Cam Ward was taken first overall by the Titans. They swiftly found his replacement in former Georgia QB1 and Florida Native, Carson Beck. In his final year at Georgia, Beck threw for 3,485 yards and held a completion rate of 65%.
He threw for 28 touchdowns and finished 3rd in the SEC for QBR (80.9). The Hurricanes also lost lead receiver, Xavier Restrepo, who remains with Cam Ward on the Titans. Restrepo led the ACC in recieving yards (1127) and receiving touchdowns (11). The U lost another impact receiver, Isaiah Horton, in the portal as he left for Alabama.
Miami is looking to fill these holes with BYU 4-star Kellan Marion (24 receptions and 346 yards in 2024) and LSU 4-star CJ Daniels (97 receptions and 1,547 yards in the last two seasons). For the backfield, the U loses lead back Damien Martinez to draft, but replace him with SMU transfer, Chris Johnson Jr.
The Hurricanes have built up one of the strongest O-Lines in football as key players include returning starters Francis Mauigoa, Anez Cooper, and Markel Bell.
A look at the Miami defense
The Hurricane defense comes into the year ranked 44th in the SP+. In 2024, they did not have a stellar defense, and this offseason they lost key contributors to the draft.
CB Mishael Powell (5 interceptions) was selected by the Vikings, DL Tyler Baron (5.5 sacks) was taken by the Jets, and Simeon Barrow (5.5 sacks) was taken by the Falcons. Miami was relatively active in the portal trying to fill these holes.
They picked up Wisconsin first year CB, Xavier Lucas (4-star), LA Tech DL, David Blay Jr. (4-star, 10.5 TFL 6.5 sacks), and Jax State safety, Zechariah Poyser (4-star, 3 interceptions and 8 PD).
A prediction and preview for the matchup
Syracuse has the 76th best defense right now according to the SP+.
They seem very outmatched to the Hurricanes potent offense there is almost no way they are going to slow them, much less, stop them. The only way Syracuse could win is in a shootout, and to that end, Carson Beck dominates Rickie Collins heads up.
I have Syracuse dropping to 5-5 with a 34-16 loss to Miami.
