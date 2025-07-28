Syracuse Orange v. Tennessee Volunteers Prediction and Preview (8/30/25)
As we countdown to kickoff for the start of the Syracuse football season on Aug. 30, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team preview of its opponents.
Today, we start with Syracuse's opener against No. 9 Tennessee on Aug. 30 in Atlanta with a neutral site game against, likely, their toughest matchup of the year.
The Orange are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers down south in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, who finished their season ranked 9 in the AP poll.
The Vols are coming off a productive, yet somewhat disappointing, season in which they made the College Football Playoff, but were beaten handily by Ohio State in the first round.
Scouting the Tennessee's defense
Tennessee is returning the bulk of its defense, which ranked second in the SEC in total defense (293.2 yards allowed per game), third in points allowed per game (16.08), and second in rushing defense (103.7 yards allowed per game).
ESPN’s SP+ metrics place the Vols at seventh nationally in returning defensive production. Despite a hit on their edges, Tennessee remains strong up front with Dominic Bailey and Bryson Eason, who combined for 26 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Moreover, their secondary returns are strong, led by returning Sophomore Boo Carter and Junior Jermod McCoy, who combined for 5 interceptions and over 50 solo tackles.
A look at the Tennessee offense
Onto the offensive side of the ball, Tennessee will enter without Nico Iamaleava, who transferred to UCLA following a great season of 2,616 yards passing and 19 touchdowns.
The Vols QB spot remains wide open as it is still between App. State transfer, Joey Aguilar, and freshman Jake Merklinger.
As for the backfield, Tennessee will have to do without SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson. Instead, the ground game will rotate between sophomores DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis.
A prediction and preview for the matchup
As for the Orange, they are returning just 37% of their 2024 offensive production, dead last in the ACC. LSU transfer Rickie Collins will be surrounded by an inexperienced and spotty line.
The defense returned some key players such as Kevin Jobity Jr. and David Omopariola, but Tennessee’s raw talent may be tough to handle for such an inexperienced group.
I have Tennessee easily handling Syracuse in the opener, 34-10, as SU starts the season 0-1.
