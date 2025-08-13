Syracuse Orange v. Boston College Eagles Prediction and Preview (11/29/25)
As we countdown to kickoff for the start of the Syracuse football season on Aug. 30, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team preview of its opponents.
We last left off on Tuesday when I had Syracuse dropping to a 5-6 record after a tough loss to Notre Dame. Today, let's preview Syracuse's regular season finale against Boston College, and also the cap to Fran Brown's second regular season at Syracuse.
Syracuse is looking to break the losing streak against BC as they have lost the past two years. Boston College is also entering year 2 with a new head coach. Bill O’Brien is coming off a mediocre 7-6 debut season. The Eagles are ranked 62nd in the SP+ and project to win just about 5 games.
Scouting the Boston College offense
Their offense is ready to take on a much-needed QB change as ACC-worst, Tommy Castellanos, departed from the team, transferring to FSU. The new starting QB will be FIU transfer, Grayson James.
James transferred in the 2024 offseason and got real playing time towards the end of last season. James started in the final 3 regular season games and the bowl game. The receiving room retains lead guys Lewis Bond (67 receptions, 689 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Reed Harris (17 receptions, 486 yards, 4 touchdowns).
The Eagles lost lead backs Kye Robichaux (744 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Treshaun Ward (406 yards, 2 touchdowns). Opening the way for returning sophomore, Turbo Richard and incoming Ball State 3-star, Vaughn Pemberton.
A look at the Eagles defense
The defense presents a more optimistic look of the team, ranked 57th in the nation. The Eagles are to be without game-wrecker, Donovan Ezeiruaku, since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
Ezeiruaku led the ACC in TFL (21) and sacks (16.5). Their front seven will now rely on senior DE, Quintayvious Hutchins (3.5 sacks, 6 TFL) and senior DT Owen Stoudimire (2.5 sacks, 4 TFL). They also recruited some help in West Virginia 3-star, Makai Byerson, and Michigan 3-star, Jason Hewlett.
Their secondary was one of the worst last season, allowing 260.3 air yards per game (117th in the nation) and an opponent's completion percentage of 62.53% (84th in the nation). Their secondary was led by returning CBs Carter Davis (3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections) and KP Price (2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections).
A prediction and preview for the matchup
The Eagles are the third worst team on Syracuse’s schedule. The Orange have had a guantlet of a roster and have managed a decent record up to this point.
Beyond the rivalry aspect, Fran and the Orange need this win. A smooth .500 season is a good way to get out of this brute of a season.
I have Syracuse gaining bowl eligbility with a 27-13 win over the Eagles, snapping a two-game losing streak.
