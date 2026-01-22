2029 DMV EDGE ‘grateful’ for first offer from Syracuse

Under head coach Fran Brown, Syracuse has consistently recruited the DMV.

In the 2026 cycle, four of the Orange's 26 signees came from the Mid-Atlantic.

That trend looks to continue for the foreseeable future, with the Orange being the first school to offer 2029 EDGE Casime Harris from Washington (DC) St. John's College.

"I was really excited and grateful for it," Harris said to The Juice Online. "It felt great but it doesn’t change nothing. I’m still going to work extra hard this year."



Harris is offered by coach Redd

Syracuse's presence is well-known in the DMV, and Harris received his offer from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

"I think coach Redd is a great coach," Harris said. "I like his coaching style. He preaches effort, hard work and how he values his players over everything."

Harris knows about the rich tradition of Syracuse football, and appreciates what Brown has done since his arrival at Syracuse two seasons ago.

In his rookie season as SU's head coach, Brown led the Orange to a 10-3 record and the 20th spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

"I think it is a really great program," Harris said.



Harris thinks SU can rebound in 2026

The Orange did struggle in 2025. They went 3-9 after starting 3-1 as injuries marred SU's season.

But Brown spent the offseason retooling. He signed the No. 36th overall class in the country, which was the highest ranking in SU history. The Orange was also active in the portal, adding close to 20 players to date.

He also retooled his defensive staff, which includes new coaches Jeremy Hawkins (EDGE) and Vince Kehres (defensive coordinator).

That all leads Harris to believe better things are ahead for the Orange.

"I believe Syracuse can bounce back from this season," Harris said. "The players and I believe the coach staff is going to get it right this year."

Harris made key plays for his team

The Cadets went 6-5 this season, and Camine played a role in the team's successes.

"My season was really good," Carmine said. "I had multiple games changing tackles and sacks."



He describes himself as someone with a relentless motor.

Said Camine: "I'm the kind of edge who finds the ball and makes a play."

