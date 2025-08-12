Syracuse Orange v. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction and Preview (11/22/25)
As we countdown to kickoff for the start of the Syracuse football season on Aug. 30, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team preview of its opponents.
On Monday, I previewed Syracuse's matchup against Miami, which I predicted would result in a loss, and drop SU's season record to an even 5-5. Picking up from there, after a week 12 bye, Fran Brown makes his first trip to South Bend as head coach as the Orange take on Notre Dame.
Notre Dame will be the fourth team from the 2024 CFP that Syracuse has to face this season. The Irish are coming off an exceptional season that ended with a defeat in the National Championship.
Despite losing a lot of upper-class talent, Notre Dame is expected to come back in 2025 and contend. They sit at number 6 in the SP+ rankings.
Scouting the Notre Dame offense
Most importantly is the QB situation. Despite being there for one-year, senior Riley Leonard left a lasting impact. Throwing for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as running for 17 touchdowns, leading the Irish to their first national championship since 2013. Leonard was drafted in the 6th round by the Colts, vacating the QB1 spot in South Bend.
Although not the heir apparent, Steve Angeli was in the mix to take over that role but decided to hit the portal. Angeli transferred to Syracuse on April 23rd. Right now, the QB battle is between redshirt freshman, CJ Carr, and sophomore Kenny Minchey.
With a month until the season, Carr seems to have the edge, but things could swing mid-season as Notre Dame opens with a tough stretch of games. Looking at the skill positions, the Irish return star running back, Jeremiyah Love. Love exploded in 2024, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. The junior averaged 7 yards a run.
The Irish also keep backup running back, Jadarian Price, who ran for 906 yards and 7 touchdowns. At receiver, they retain only 1 of their rotational contributors in Jaden Greathouse (42 receptions, 592 yards, 4 touchdowns). Through the portal, they picked up Virgina 4-star, Malachi Fields (55 receptions, 808 yards, 5 touchdowns) and Wisconsin 3-star, Will Pauling (42 receptions, 407 yards, 3 touchdowns). The Irish took a hit at O-line, losing 4-stars Pat Coogan (Indiana), Rocco Spindler (Nebraska) and Sam Pendleton (Tennessee).
A look at the Notre Dame defense
Defensively, the Irish are returning a strong group, ranked 8th in the nation. Last season, they held teams to 15.5 points per game (3rd in the nation). They allowed the lowest completion percentage in the nation, with opponents completing at a rate of just 52.11%.
This effort was led by Xavier Watts who tallied 6 interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Watts was drafted by the Falcons. Impact secondary players that are returning include Adon Shuler (3 interceptions, 5 pass deflections) and Christian Gray (3 interceptions, 9 pass deflections).
Marcus Freeman also brought in Alabama transfer and 4-star, Devonta Smith to play safety. With the departure of Jack Kiser and Ryllie Mills to the NFL, the front seven is now led by DL Donovan Hinish (4.5 sacks 5 TFL), LB Drayk Bowen (78 total tacks, 5 TFL), and LB Jaiden Ausberry (58 total tackles, 7 TFL).
A prediction and preview for the matchup
This matchup for Notre Dame comes during a mild 5-game closing stretch for the Irish. Again, this will be one of those games for Syracuse this year where they are just beat talent-wise.
All four games Syracuse plays against 2024 CFP teams come on the road. This will be a taxing season, and matchup against likely a top 5 team in the penultimate game will not be pretty.
Syracuse will fall under .500 with a 38-6 road drubbing to the Fighting Irish.
