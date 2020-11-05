Syracuse Has Prepared for Cisco, Williams Departures on Recruiting Trail

On Wednesday, Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams announced his decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. This comes weeks after All-American safety Andre Cisco did the same. The loss of both Cisco and Williams, who would both have two more years of eligibility (this season did not count due to the pandemic) is a blow to the Orange. But they are not without a plan.

There have been rumblings about Cisco and Williams during the last two offseasons. Rumblings that after their junior seasons, they would look to turn pro. That is indeed what happened, though they did not finish their junior years due to injury. That also means the Syracuse coaching staff was not caught off guard with either decision. In fact, they have been working on the recruiting trail over the last two-plus cycles to add and groom their replacements.

In the 2019 class, Syracuse signed four defensive backs including Neil Nunn, Aman Greenwood, Garrett Williams and Adrian Cole. Nunn was on the two deep prior to an injury and showed flashes early this season. Greenwood has started at safety while Williams has nursed an injury the last few games. Williams has emerged as a budding star at cornerback.

One cycle later, for the 2020 recruiting class, four more defensive backs signed with the Orange. They included Rob Hanna, Ben LaBrosse, Ja'Had Carter and Chase Atkinson. Hanna and Carter have started due to injuries to Cisco and Eric Coley. Both have had very strong moments showing a lot of potential. Ben LaBrosse was out earlier this season due to an undisclosed injury, but is back and rotating in at safety. LaBrosse had a very strong training camp and the coaching staff is high on his ability. Atkinson is one of the top reserves at corner despite being at true freshman.

Even look at the 2021 class. Syracuse has safety Malcolm Folk and cornerback Duce Chestnut committed. But specifically that 2019 and 2020 recruiting cycle, Syracuse put an emphasis on bringing in safeties who could fill the roles of Williams and Cisco upon their departure. This season, many are gaining invaluable experience that will serve them well next year and beyond.

Yes losing those two players early is tough for Syracuse. Again, it was expected and the staff has done a nice job bringing in the next waive of talented defensive backs.