5 Keys for Syracuse to End Its ACC Losing Streak Against North Carolina

The 2-4 Syracuse Orange travel to Chapel Hill to take on the 4-2 North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are coming off a 34-26 loss to Louisville, while North Carolina beat Duke 24-20 on the road for the first time since 2023.

Syracuse still needs their first conference win, 0-4 in the ACC, while the Tar Heels are 2-1.

To get their first conference win, the Orange need to do what's kept them in all their games, but also fix the errors that have cost them games they otherwise should have won.

Here are the 5 keys to Syracuse beating North Carolina and securing their first conference win of the season.

Get the Playmakers Involved

Whenever you play a Bill Belichick-coached team, one trait he's known for is taking away the opponent's best playmaker.

For Syracuse, their best playmaker has been six-year receiver Umari Hatcher, Syracuse's most explosive player.

Hatcher currently leads the ACC in receiving yards with 784, ties for first in receptions with 50, and ranks second in touchdowns with seven.

Syracuse also has multiple answers out of the backfield: sophomore Tylik Hill leads the Orange with 431 rushing yards, and junior Ahmad Miller had 123 rushing yards and a touchdown against Louisville.

Against a Belichick-coached defense, Syracuse cannot afford to become one-dimensional. Getting their best players involved early and forcing North Carolina to defend multiple weapons could be the key to ending the Orange's ACC losing streak.

Consistent Quarterback Play

A big part of Syracuse's season has been the revolving changes at their most important position.

With four quarterbacks calling the offense in six games this year, the Orange have struggled to win. Throwing interceptions, taking sacks, and failing to sustain drives, this offense has struggled to reach its full potential.

Despite these circumstances, Syracuse's offense averages 31.7 points per game and ranks top five in multiple categories, including total yards and passing yards.

​Quarterbacks Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson have been ruled out for Saturday’s game at North Carolina. That leaves season-opener starter and senior Steve Angeli, who hasn’t played since the Sept. 17 loss at Pittsburgh, when the team benched Angeli for Odom late in the game.

​Angeli's status for Saturday's game remains in question, with no official report on whether he's starting.

​No matter who starts at quarterback, Angeli or junior Danny Lauter, who has made brief appearances, the Orange need consistency at their most important position, or the ACC losing streak will continue.

​Dominating First and Second Down

Even though the Tar Heels are 4-2, that success has come mainly from their defense, as their offense has struggled this season.

Currently, North Carolina ranks last in the ACC in total yards and is in the bottom five in points per game, passing yards per game, and rushing yards per game.

Syracuse's defense is currently top-five in passing defense and top-ten in total yards allowed and rushing yards allowed.

​Attacking this struggling offense early will force the Tar Heels to play to Syracuse's strength and could lead to turnovers, more offensive possessions, and extra points that could win the game for the Orange.

Containing Defensive Playmakers

North Carolina defense is their strongest unit on the field, ranking top four in points allowed and top ten in passing defense. This is largely due to their elite pass rush and linebackers.

​Sophomore defensive tackle Xavier Lewis leads the Tar Heels with seven sacks, 25 pressures, 13 QB hits, and a 14% pressure rate.

​Two great linebackers also lead the Tar Heels defense. Senior Derek McDonald leads the team and the ACC in tackles with 55 also has two pass breakups and a forced fumble, and junior Peyton Seelmann is second on the team with 52 tackles and fourth in the ACC.

​If Syracuse can contain these playmakers on the Tar Heels' defense, the Orange can win on the road.

Fran Brown Can't Overthink the Moment

Facing Bill Belichick brings a different level of attention, but Fran Brown can't let the name on the opposite sideline change how he coaches Saturday's game.

​Belichick's resume speaks for itself, but Syracuse cannot afford to overthink their approach because of who is coaching North Carolina.

Last season, the Orange lost in Belichick first season coaching North Carolina at home, 27-10; however, Syracuse had quarterback issues last season as well, starting lacrosse player and walk-on Joseph Filardi.

​The Orange have struggled at times this season with penalties, situational football, and costly mistakes. Against North Carolina, Brown and his staff need to fix those issues rather than try to outthink one of football's most accomplished coaches.

Syracuse doesn't need Brown to outcoach Belichick's entire career résumé. They need him to make the right decisions Saturday.

If Brown trusts his game plan and keeps the Orange focused on execution rather than the name across the field, Syracuse will have a better chance to end its ACC losing streak.

Syracuse has shown they can stay competitive, but close games and encouraging performances mean little without wins.

Saturday offers the Orange another chance to turn those performances into results. Getting the ball to their playmakers, finding consistency at quarterback, winning early downs, and limiting North Carolina's defensive threats will all be critical.

A road win in Chapel Hill would do more than end Syracuse's ACC losing streak. It could give the Orange much-needed momentum and show that a team that has repeatedly been close can finally finish the job.

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