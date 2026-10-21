PFF Grades Highlight Syracuse Standouts in 34-26 Loss to Louisville

Syracuse lost a close game to Louisville, 34-26, bringing their overall record to 2-4 (0-4) in conference play and marking their 11th straight conference-game loss dating back to the 2025 season.

Despite the record, Syracuse made plays worth highlighting that could lead to better results down the stretch.

PFF dropped grades for players in the game and highlighted Syracuse's key players.

Here's a look at some of the highest PFF impact grades Syracuse players earned in their loss to Louisville.

Umari Hatcher 91.7

With many questions lingering around this Orange team, one clear answer is superstar-level six-year receiver, Umari Hatcher.

Hatcher finished against Louisville with 13 catches, 224 yards, and a 41-yard touchdown on Syracuse's second drive.

Hatcher finished 2nd in the ACC in PFF Impact grades last week and 3rd in the FBS for receivers.

Despite all the changes at quarterback for the Orange, Hatcher has adapted and kept creating plays for Syracuse when needed.

He will remain the focal point of this offense, and Syracuse will need him to keep producing if they want to get back in the win column.

Ahmad Miller 87.9

Junior running back Ahmad Miller added his name to the list of running backs getting the call for the Orange.

On 18 carries, Miller totaled 123 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown against Louisville. Giving Syracuse a balanced attack on Offense.

Miller finished 1st in the ACC in PFF Impact grades in last week's game and finished 4th in the FBS for running backs.

With multiple running backs having standout performances, Syracuse will have several options out of their backfield to control the clock and improve their chances of winning.

Rashard Perry 84.5

The senior defensive tackle has had a quietly good season, and he made plays against Louisville.

Perry had six tackles and a tackle for a loss. He took on many double teams and stuffed run lanes, giving his linebackers opportunities to make tackles.

Perry finished 1st in the ACC in PFF Impact grades in last week's game and finished 9th in the FBS for defensive tackles.

Perry may not have had a flashy season, but he does the dirty work that lets others create plays, which has been a big part of why this Orange defense is one of the best in the conference despite the record.

Keyshawn Johnson 84.0

The senior edge rusher has been the Orange's best rusher and playmaker, and that continues.

Johnson had three tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup. He also had a few QB hurries, which later led Louisville to punt or fail to sustain drives.

Johnson finished 6th in the ACC in PFF Impact grades in last week's game and finished 30th in the FBS for defensive edge rushers.

Johnson will remain a name Syracuse fans know for the rest of the season, as he's been a big factor teams have to plan for, which has led to a strong Syracuse defense.

Despite several strong individual performances, Syracuse still couldn't turn those efforts into its first ACC win in more than a year.

The PFF grades highlight positives the Orange can build on, but individual performances mean little if Syracuse can't turn them into wins.

The Orange will get another opportunity to end their conference losing streak Saturday when they travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face UNC at 7:30 p.m.

As the season moves forward and Syracuse still searches for answers in conference play, the challenge against the Tar Heels will be turning individual production into a complete team performance.

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