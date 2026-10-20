Fran Brown Previews North Carolina: Quarterbacks, Position Changes, and McDonald Reunion

Sitting at 2-4 with a trip to Chapel Hill looming, Fran Brown didn't waste time on Monday afternoon. Instead of sulking over Saturday's finish, Brown took the mic at his weekly press conference to set the record straight on injuries and shake his roster.

Next Man Up in the 300-Yard QB Room

With Malachi Nelson knocked out of the final minutes on Saturday and only practicing on Thursdays the past two weeks, Syracuse enters game week with major questions under center. But Brown shut down any notion of having to scale back the offense for North Carolina.

"We had three different quarterbacks throw for 300 yards... It shows we're competing and ready to go," Brown said. "I don't think it really should matter who's at quarterback if we're able to tighten things up."

Whether fourth-stringer Danny Lauter is asked to make his first collegiate start or Nelson battles through injury, Brown maintained that every quarterback in the facility is getting coached as the starter against the Tar Heels.

"He'd be ready. We just got to work," Brown said of Lauter. "He's a good kid... I just appreciate him going and just stepping in and being ready to compete like that. Not a lot of people can do that."

Elijah Moore Flips to Safety

One notable change heading into Chapel Hill comes in the secondary. Florida State transfer wideout Elijah Moore has swapped sides of the ball, and Brown confirmed Monday that the transition is permanent.

"Elijah Moore will be a safety from here on out," Brown said. "We think that he would help us a lot there. He's a big kid, physical, athletic... we just felt as though he'll have a better impact for us here and for his future in college and after football of playing in that secondary."

Moore will see immediate reps against the Tar Heels, following the example of cornerback Chris Peal, who moved to safety to patch up depth.

"Chris [Peal] could be a starting corner right here right now, but he was very selfless and he said, 'You know what, whatever it needs for our football team I'll go do it,' and that makes everybody look and say, 'If he's doing it, then I should do that also,'" Brown said.

Familiar Face Derek McDonald

Saturday night will feature an emotional reunion on the other side of the ball. Former Syracuse starting linebacker Derek McDonald now anchors the Tar Heels' defense after transferring to UNC for his graduate season.

McDonald knows Syracuse's personnel and playbook inside and out, but Brown had nothing but praise for his former leader while recognizing the test he poses.

"He's a tough, intelligent young man that plays hard every play," Brown said. "He's a guy of integrity... We're happy for his success over there. Happy that he found a place to go and play and compete."

Syracuse's offense will have to account for McDonald on every snap in the box, as the veteran linebacker looks to shut down his former teammates under the Kenan Stadium lights.

Attack the Rep, Not the Standings

Rather than letting his team get buried looking at the mountain of remaining ACC matchups or the noise surrounding Bill Belichick's squad, Brown's focus for game prep has been shrunk down to single snaps.

"Just attacking the day, just have to win the rep," Brown said. "Let's not worry about the games, the games will handle themselves. We just have to attack each day... Once you get one, then it starts to click."

Whether it's a banged-up starter or a fourth-stringer leading the huddle, Syracuse's season has reached its fork in the road. On Saturday night under the lights in Chapel Hill, Brown's next-man-up culture faces its ultimate midterm exam.

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