5 Keys to the Game: How Syracuse Can Bounce Back Against UConn

The 1-2 Syracuse Orange take on the 2-2 UConn Huskies on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses, while Syracuse enters the matchup coming off a bye week with extra time to address its early-season struggles.

After a disappointing start to the season, Saturday gives Syracuse a chance to correct some of the issues that have contributed to its 1-2 record.

Here are five keys for Syracuse if the Orange want to beat UConn on the road.

Limiting Mistakes

Through its first three games, Syracuse has committed 36 penalties for 329 yards and thrown five interceptions.

Those mistakes have put the Orange in difficult situations, costing the team opportunities for points and favorable field position.

UConn has dealt with similar issues. The Huskies have committed 33 penalties for 340 yards and fumbled five times through four games.

With both teams struggling to avoid mistakes, Syracuse's margin for error could be especially small on the road.

Coming out of the bye week, limiting penalties and protecting the football will be two of the clearest ways for Syracuse to show improvement.

Playing With Tempo

Syracuse's offense has struggled to find consistency through three games. Quarterback Steve Angeli has thrown five interceptions and been sacked eight times.

The offense has looked at its best when playing with tempo and keeping opposing defenses from getting comfortable.

Playing faster could also help Angeli establish a rhythm. Getting the ball out quicker could limit opportunities for opposing defenses to generate pressure and prevent Syracuse from consistently finding itself in obvious passing situations.

Tempo alone will not fix Syracuse's offensive problems, but finding a rhythm early could help an offense searching for consistency.

If Syracuse wants to get back on track against UConn, establishing that rhythm from the opening drive will be important.

Adjustments After the Bye

The bye week gave coach Fran Brown and his staff additional time to evaluate what went wrong during Syracuse's 1-2 start.

Penalties, offensive inconsistency and situational mistakes have hurt the Orange through three games. Saturday will provide the first indication of what adjustments the coaching staff made during the extra week.

Brown has set high expectations for his program since arriving at Syracuse, and responding to adversity is now one of the biggest challenges facing his team.

For Brown and his staff, getting Syracuse back on track starts with showing that the problems from the first three games were identified and addressed during the bye.

Continuing Strong Secondary Play

Despite Syracuse's early-season struggles, its secondary has been one of the team's biggest bright spots.

The Orange rank second in the ACC in passing defense, allowing 134.7 yards per game through the air.

Cornerbacks Chris Peal and Demetres Samuel Jr. have played a significant role in that success, helping Syracuse limit explosive plays and keeping the Orange competitive defensively.

Against Pitt, Syracuse held sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel to 10-of-23 passing for 123 yards and one interception. Heintschel currently ranks among the ACC leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.

Syracuse's secondary has given the Orange something to build around through the first three games.

Continuing that strong play against UConn could force the Huskies to find other ways to move the football and give Syracuse's offense more opportunities to put points on the board.

Establishing the Run

For Syracuse's offense to get back on track, the Orange cannot rely entirely on Angeli and the passing game.

Syracuse showed what a balanced offense could look like in its season opener against New Hampshire, rushing for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Since then, establishing a consistent rushing attack has been more difficult.

A productive running game against UConn could take pressure off Angeli, keep the offense out of obvious passing situations, and allow Syracuse to play at the tempo it wants.

It could also help an offensive line that has allowed Angeli to be sacked eight times through three games.

Establishing the run early could be one of the biggest keys to getting Syracuse's offense back in rhythm after the bye week.

Syracuse returns to the field after a week that provided Brown and his staff time to evaluate a disappointing 1-2 start.

Saturday will provide the first indication of whether the Orange addressed the penalties, offensive inconsistencies, and situational mistakes that plagued them through three games.

A road win over UConn would not erase Syracuse's early-season struggles, but it could provide the Orange with much-needed momentum before returning to ACC play.

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