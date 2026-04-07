The 37-Year Itch: A Brief History of Michigan's Men's Hoops Reinventions

The last Michigan men’s basketball national title before Monday was not supposed to happen. The Wolverines lost seven games in the 1989 regular season, including one to Division II Alaska-Anchorage. Coach Bill Frieder deserted them for Arizona State before the NCAA tournament.

Yet there they were, cutting down the nets after a thrilling 80–79 win over Seton Hall—a fellow No. 3 seed—in Seattle’s old Kingdome.

Michigan’s 2026 national championship was a bit more expected, but it spoke to a truism of the Wolverines’ recent basketball history: the program has imploded and successfully reinvented itself on multiple occasions. All of those reinventions led to what has the look of a new golden age in Washtenaw County.

Here’s a look at how Michigan got to its hour of glory on April 6, 2026.

After the 1989 title: Fab, but not quite Fab enough

Michigan’s ‘Fab Five’ huddles together during a game against Notre Dame. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

As beloved as the 1989 squad is in the Wolverine State, it received nothing close to the attention afforded the 1992 and 1993 teams—the so-called “Fab Five.” Michigan put five freshmen on the court—unheard of at the time—and made it all the way to the national title game in 1992, losing to Duke in a blowout. A better Wolverines team made it back to the title game in 1993, but lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina. An Elite Eight loss to Arkansas in 1994 started Michigan on a relative downward slide, and a pay-for-play scandal cost coach Steve Fisher his job after the 1997 season.

Turn of the century: The wilderness years

That scandal—which increased in seriousness when ringleader Ed Martin pleaded guilty to illegal gambling and money laundering charges—saddled the Wolverines with sanctions that hobbled the program in the early 2000s. Things weren’t much better on the court as Michigan whiffed on two coaching hires in a row: Brian Ellerbe (10-18 in 2001, his last season) and Tommy Amaker (later successful at Harvard). Amaker won the NIT in 2004, but the Wolverines wanted better. Ahead of the 2008 season, Michigan pulled the trigger on a successful West Virginia coach by the name of John Beilein.

The 2010s: A return to glory

Michigan coach John Beilein talks with guard Jordan Poole during a game against Minnesota, | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beilein’s impact on the Wolverines cannot be overstated. Not only did he turn the program into one of the most successful in the sport, he built a squad capable of stepping out from the football team’s shadow in a down period for the university’s glamor draw. A national championship eluded Beilein—Louisville beat Michigan in the 2013 title game and Villanova blew the Wolverines out in 2018. However, Michigan seemed like a threat even in down years under Beilein, to the point where his wildly misguided departure for the Cavaliers in 2019 seemed like the natural progression of a basketball life well-lived.

The pandemic era: One step forward, a few steps back

It looked, ever so briefly, like the Wolverines nailed the hire of former center and Fab Five alum Juwan Howard. Michigan owned the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, going 23-5 before bowing out to UCLA in an Elite Eight upset. Things began to spiral in 2022, when Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant and incurred a lengthy suspension. Then, in 2024, the bottom fell out: the Wolverines went 8-24 and fired Howard, who’d been involved in a highly publicized altercation with a longtime strength coach earlier that season.

2026: May Day

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Amid an atrocious public-relations period for Michigan athletics, the program nailed one hire, luring Dusty May away from Florida Atlantic in 2025. Wielding a studious, amiable public persona, May took the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 in his first year with the program. That laid the groundwork for `26, when Michigan was the best team in college basketball wire to wire, give or take interlopers like Arizona or Duke.

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