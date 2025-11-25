Peach State DL ‘felt great’ getting first offer from Syracuse
2027 defensive lineman Nicholas Frazier is starting to see his recruitment take off.
Frazier has been hearing from schools like Coastal Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tulane.
Another school that has been recruiting him is Syracuse, and the Orange became the first school to offer the Lyons (GA) Toombs County High prospect earlier in November.
"It felt great,” Frazier said to The Juice Online. “Wouldn’t (have) happened without God.”
Frazier discusses his Syracuse offer
The offer came from special teams coordinator Rickie Brumfield.
Aside from the offer, the two spoke about a variety of different topics, including the direction that Syracuse is heading and the culture that head coach Fran Brown is trying to instill in his second year in Central New York.
Brown has made it clear that he wants Syracuse to compete for ACC Championships and National Titles in the near future. Syracuse went 10-3 under him in his first season, and started off 3-1 this season with a historic win against Clemson at Death Valley.
But injuries have derailed the Orange’s season since, with quarterback Steve Angeli going down with an injury. But the SU coaching staff anticipates being able to resume their pursuit of Brown’s goals next year when healthy and with an incoming recruiting class that is the best in school history in the modern recruiting era.
What Brumfield discussed with Frazier
Brumfield also discussed the culture with the Orange, including the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"Brumfield is nice and is a good coach to talk to,” Frazier said. “He told me all about the great organization Syracuse have and the reasons they're successful."
Frazier is at the beginning of his recruitment with Syracuse, but said he’s looking forward to learning more about the school and building further relationships with the coaching staff.
“Very blessed and thankful for the opportunity,” Frazier said. “It's a great organization.”
Frazier's team is off to a great start
Toombs County is one of the top programs in the Peach State, and is currently 11-1 with a playoff win over Thomasville on Friday.
Frazier said that the season has been going well both personally and also with the team as he looks forward to playing ‘with my brothers.’
The Bulldogs success has been in no small part to him
Said Frazier: “I’m a physical, hard working DL that’s takes good coaching."
