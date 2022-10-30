Syracuse Remains Ranked in Latest AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse football expectedly fell in both the Associated Press (AP) and Coaches Poll on Sunday, but remained a ranked team. In each poll, the Orange dropped six spots and is ranked the 22nd best team in college football going into next week when it faces Pittsburgh on the road.

Teams Syracuse has faced this season in the rankings include Clemson (5) and NC State (21). Notre Dame and Louisville are both in the "others receiving votes" category. Purdue was in that category a couple weeks ago before a setback at Wisconsin.

Syracuse was as high as 14th earlier this season after an unexpected 6-0 start. Most projected the Orange as a 4-8 or 5-7 team in 2022, especially given what looked to be a very difficult schedule on paper. Syracuse started with a blowout win over a Louisville team that just dominated then #10 Wake Forest this past weekend. Wins over UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State followed before losses the last two weeks against two of the most talented teams on its schedule.

The Orange is still 3-1 in the ACC and in second place in the Atlantic Division. If Syracuse wins out, it will have an argument to be in the ACC's major bowl game assuming Clemson makes the College Football Playoff. First, Syracuse must win at Pittsburgh on Saturday to keep that conversation going.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF