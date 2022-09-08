Syracuse Reveals Week Two Uniform Combination vs UConn

Syracuse football will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when it faces UConn on the road Saturday night.

Syracuse started the season on a strong note with a 31-7 home win over Louisville. The Cardinals had won three straight against the Orange before the dominant performance snapped that streak. Sean Tucker earned ACC Running Back of the Week after accumulated 184 all purpose yards while leading the team in rushing and receiving. He also scored two touchdowns.

Marlowe Wax led a strong defensive effort that earned him ACC Linebacker of the Week. The Syracuse defense kept Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham out of the end zone for the first time in 30 games, which was the longest active streak in FBS.

Now the Orange looks to start the season 2-0 while facing its first road test of the season at UConn. The Huskies went through an offseason coaching change and are now led by Jim Mora Jr. Mora Jr. previously coached in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and at the collegiate ranks at UCLA.

UConn is sitting at 1-1 after falling at Utah State in its season opener and then knocking off Central Connecticut State this past weekend.

