Fran Brown Details Red-Zone Fixes for Syracuse Football Ahead of NC State Road Trip

Following Saturday’s 18-13 setback against Clemson, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown set the record straight: before looking down the road at NC State or dwelling on missed opportunities, accountability starts at the top.

Rather than placing the blame solely on starting quarterback Steve Angeli after a frustrating offensive performance, Brown stepped straight into the crosshairs.

“He didn’t have his best game, we all know that,” Brown said. “I didn’t have my best coaching game, so he and I both got to do much better.”

When asked specifically about Angeli’s decisions when forced out of the pocket, Brown refused to throw his signal-caller under the bus.

“That’s my little brother,” Brown emphasized. “He’s doing what he needs to do. I got to put him in a better position… especially this past game. I got to put him in a better position to be able to make those plays.”

Fixing the Red Zone Glitch

The primary target during Monday’s practice was fixing the unit’s red-zone execution. Against Clemson, the Orange walked away with 13 points despite three trips to the red area.

“I’m disappointed in that. It went backwards not forward,” Brown noted on the red zone stalls. “We gotta be able to protect the ball, and should be able to just run the football in. We had some guys that had some whiffs on a few blocks down there, so then when it went time to throw the ball, we just weren’t on point with some of them.”

Brown acknowledged that correcting those breakdowns comes down to more than just basic alignment, it requires sharper attention to detail from both the signal-callers and the trenches. With multiple missed opportunities turning potential walk-in scores into settling for three, the staff is installing tighter route pacing and stricter blocking assignments to ensure the unit capitalizes the moment they cross the 20-yard line.

Edge Rushers Elevating the Defense

While the offense searches for finishing power, Syracuse’s defensive front continues to anchor the team’s identity. Edge rushers Keyshawn Johnson and Tunmise Adeleye have generated persistent pass-rush pressure, combining for more sacks than any player last season with seven and six, respectively.

Brown pointed to their ongoing motor and player development as the main spark.

“Their relentless approach, they’re living out the culture,” Brown said. “I’m excited about TK’s [Adeleye’s] future… I think he’s made a huge case for himself of why he should be a high draft pick, why he should get drafted anyway, period… And then Keyshawn getting the opportunity of coming back next year, repeating what he’s done but adding a little bit more.”

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When asked about the offense not holding onto the ball enough and forcing the defense into tough situations, Fran Brown shrugged off the defensive fatigue.

“From a defensive mindset and what I’m pushing into our program, it doesn’t really matter how many times you go out there, your job is to not let them score,” Brown said. “You have a job to do: to go three-and-out or to hold them to attempt a field goal.”

Reframing Umari Hatcher’s Battle

Wide Receiver Umari Hatcher saw a quiet afternoon against Clemson’s secondary, but Brown dismissed the narrative that Hatcher was simply locked down.

“When you watch the film, Hatch dropped a few passes… he ran by a lot of guys,” Brown explained. “If we put the ball a little further, he doesn’t even have to turn back for them and now we’re saying some of those catches might be a 75-yard touchdown.”

Through all of Hatcher’s success, Fran Brown thinks it was a wake-up call for the final three weeks of the season: “It’s good that happened to Hatch because he’s a competitor and it’ll only help him see how he responds to adversity.”

One Day at a Time

With two straight road games ahead — beginning Saturday in Raleigh against NC State — Syracuse needs to stack wins down the stretch to reach bowl eligibility. As true as it gets, Brown refuses to let chatter about scenarios or future matchups seep into the facility.

“I more so like to focus on the day,” Brown said. “If anybody starts talking about who we play next week or who we play Saturday, then they’re not going to be able to help us today."

When asked about the future outlook of the program, Brown said: "We just got to keep growing and keep pushing to get ourselves bowl eligible, and make sure the trajectory of our program is consistently going up.”

That relentless daily focus is ultimately what Brown believes will shield the locker room from outside noise as the physical toll of November football sets in. By treating every meeting, walkthrough and practice rep as its own standalone championship opportunity, the Orange hope to build the exact habits required to execute cleanly when the lights come on.

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