Syracuse Targeting Two Virginia Coaches for Offensive Coordinator & QB Coach Positions (Report)

The Orange could add to its coaching staff from within its own conference.

Syracuse football is targeting Robert Anae as offensive coordiantor and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Anae recently left the Virginia program after spending the last several seasons as its offensive coordinator. Jason Beck has been the Virginia quarterbacks coach for the last several seasons as well.

More on the coaching history of each:

During Anae's and Beck's coaching careers, quarterbacks have improved significantly in his offense. They also have experience coaching running quarterbacks such as Taysom Hill and Bryce Perkins.

In Perkins final two years at Virginia, he threw for 6,210 yards with 47 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He combined that with 1,692 rushing yards and 20 more scores.

As a sophomore, current Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a decent year throwing for 2,117 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes. He also ran for 552 yards and five touchdowns. As a junior, Armstrong improved to become one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. He threw for 4,444 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.3% of his passes. Armstrong added nine more scores on the ground.

ROBERT ANAE

1986-87: Hawaii (Offensive Grad Assistant)

1990-91: BYU (Offensive Grad Assistant)

1992-95: Ricks College (Offensive Line)

1996: Boise State (Offensive Line)

1997: UNLV (Offensive Line)

1998: UNLV (Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator)

2000-04: Texas Tech (Offensive Line)

2005-10: BYU (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

2011: Arizona (Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator)

2012: Arizona (Offensive Line)

2013-15: BYU (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

2016-21: Virginia (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

JASON BECK

2007: BYU (Offensive Intern)

2008: LSU (Offensive Intern)

2009-11: Weber State (Quarterbacks)

2012: Simon Fraser (Offensive Coordinator)

2013-15: BYU (Quarterbacks)

2016-21: Virginia (Quarterbacks)