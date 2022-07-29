Syracuse Training Camp Position Preview: Tight End

Tight end is without a doubt the thinnest position for Syracuse football coming into 2022. After losing Luke Benson to Georgia Tech, their number one receiving option at the position will change. Although, with three returners combining for two catches last season, there is also a lack experience on the depth chart.

For reference on how little the tight end position has been used used, the last tight end to catch a touchdown was Aaron Hackett. He scored the Orange’s only touchdown of the day against Boston College on November 7, 2020. That was almost 21 months ago. Now, with new offensive coaches in place, Syracuse is looking for a receiving threat to emerge in order to add another element to the offense.

Top Options

Starting with the untraditional tight end/fullback, Chris Elmore should be a top option. Elmore is a Swiss-army knife that can play just about anywhere—even the offensive line—and at 6-0, 285 pounds, the redshirt-senior brings size, strength and durability in his sixth year. Despite missing eight games because of injury, his singular catch for 10 yards last season was the second longest among tight ends for Syracuse in 2021. His value to the team cannot be measured in statistics. Elmore is an important lead blocker for the rushing attack, pass protects well and is a leader on the offensive side of the ball despite not being much of a receiving threat.

Maximilian Mang filled in for ELmore last year and only saw time on special teams in 2020. With one catch for 12 yards, the theme of using tight ends as blockers more than passing threats was very apparent under the previous offensive coordinator. But Mang has a trait that no other tight end possesses…he is 6-7 and 262 pounds. That makes him the biggest target on the field for head coach Dino Babers and the Syracuse offense. The sophomore should see an increased number of targets and short catches this season.

Another option for the Orange is Steven Mahar Jr., a sophomore with tons of potential. Mahar has a different frame from Elmore and Mang. At 6-5, 232 pounds, Mahar is long, athletic and has the potential to be a receiving threat within this offense. While 6-5, 232 is big in some respects, it may not be big enough to stop opposing edge rushers. That is why a combination of Mahar, Elmore and Mang, depending on the situation, may be the direction the Orange goes at tight end if Mahar proves ready to contribute during camp.

Walk-On Magic?

The Orange have two preferred walk-ons joining the roster this season.

Listed at 6-5, 265 pounds, Carter Clark is a tight end who has size and great hands. He was previously committed to Siena College to play baseball but his ability to play at the defensive line position, as well as long snapper, may have helped Syracuse scoop him up. Clark was named to the All-Greater Rochester Football Team for large schools on his performance senior year.

Josh Kubala rounds out the options for the Orange at tight end in 2022. A graduate of Cicero-North Syracuse, Kubala comes to Syracuse not only as a PWO, but as an Army ROTC scholar-athlete. The 6-2 freshman found himself on the fourth-team offense list for the 2021NYSSWA all-state team in Class AA. He could be an option down the road for the Orange.

What role will the TE play in 2022?

There is no telling exactly what role any position will play this season. Although, with a new offensive coordinator in Robert Anae, the passing game will certainly be more of a threat. With plenty of receiving threats, there’s a good chance that tight ends will do more this season than protect the quarterback as a part of the offensive line.

The run game is already established and has the best returning rusher in the ACC. Is it time for the tight end position to be a threat? With Anae’s guidance, there is a chance that can be a reality.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF