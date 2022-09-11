Garrett Shrader's Big Day Leads Syracuse Blowout of UConn

Syracuse dominated UConn 48-14 in its first road test of the year to improve to 2-0 on the young season. It is the Orange's first 2-0 start since the 2018 season. Syracuse would go on to win 10 games that year. Next up is heading back home to host Purdue in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 17th at noon.

Syracuse scored on its first seven possessions of the game and controlled the game from start to finish. Connecticut's only glimmer of hope came in the second quarter when Devontae Houston scampered 28 yards for a score to trim the Orange's lead to 17-7.

The response from Syracuse was scoring 17 straight points to put the game away.

The Huskies could not find an answer for Garrett Shrader. Shrader torched UConn for 287 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores. In addition to those five total touchdowns, he completed 20 of his 23 pass attempts (87%). It was a career high in passing yards for the Orange quarterback.

Defensively, the Syracuse defense largely shut down the Huskies offense, save for the 28 yard Houston score and a 56 yard touchdown reception from Aaron Turner. Other than those two plays, UConn put up only about 100 yards of total offense before backups and walk-ons took over for most of the fourth quarter.

The Syracuse defense forced two turnovers and picked up two sacks (Garrett Williams, Marlowe Wax). Williams and Alijah Clark tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

