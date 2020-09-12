The Syracuse defense forced three turnovers and sacked North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell twice, but it was not enough for the Orange to pull the upset on Saturday. The 18th ranked Tar Heels topped Syracuse 31-6 in the season opener for both teams.

North Carolina started strong, with a touchdown on its opening drive as Howell hit tight end Garrett Walston for an 11-yard score. The Syracuse defense held North Carolina scoreless for the rest of the half, however.

Syracuse then missed golden opportunities to take control of the game. A Mikel Jones interception set the Orange up with a first down at the UNC 31-yard line. They failed on a fourth-down conversion, however, and did not get any points. Later in the half, North Carolina muffed a punt, and Syracuse recovered at the Tar Heels' 21-yard line. Syracuse only got a field goal off of that opportunity after Sharod Johnson dropped a pass in the end zone.

Late in the first half, Syracuse had its best drive of the game with 14 plays for 79 yards. It drove inside the Tar Heels' 10 yard line before stalling yet again. Andre Szmyt missed the short field goal and Syracuse went into halftime trailing 7-3.

In the third quarter, Andre Cisco picked off a pass and Syracuse drove inside the North Carolina five yard line. However, the Orange were unable to convert that into a touchdown and settled for another field goal.

Syracuse also had a punt return for a touchdown called back for an illegal blindside block in the first half.

The Syracuse defense continued to be forced to give the offense opportunities, and eventually were worn down by North Carolina. The game was a one-score game entering the fourth quarter, with UNC leading 10-6. The flood gates opened in the final frame, as Syracuse went three-and-out routinely on offense, and the tired defense gave up 21 points.

Back-to-back drives that spanned the middle-to-end of the third quarter and early fourth quarter were for a combined 18 plays for 142 yards and resulted in 10 points. That was capped by a one yard run from UNC running back Javonte Williams to extend its lead to 17-6.

North Carolina added to that margin on their next two drives, each capped by another Williams touchdown run.

Sam Howell finished 25-34 for 295 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. DeVito did not turn it over, but completed just 13 of his 31 attempts for 112 yards. He led Syracuse in rushing with 30 yards. Taj Harris led Syracuse with five receptions for 64 yards.

The offensive line struggled for Syracuse, failing to get a push on the ground as the Orange averaged less than two yards per carry and allowed seven sacks. Rex Culpepper took over late, and went 3-7 for 22 yards and an interception.

North Carolina finished with 463 total yards to just 202 for Syracuse.

Syracuse falls to 0-1 (0-1) on the season, and play at Pittsburgh next week. That game will kick at noon and be broadcast on the ACC Network.