Syracuse came in today’s game against Duke as slight underdogs, but after the first-half came to an end, the 0-4 Blue Devils appeared to be heavy favorites, up 24-14. One thing that stood out from the very beginning was how easily Duke ran the ball on Syracuse. Gashing up the defense for nearly 250 yards in the first half, alone, averaging around seven yards a carry.

Running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant each had a day to remember for the Blue Devils, going for 171 and 163 respectively, averaging nearly six yards a carry as a team. Syracuse fought hard, scoring the first touchdown of the second half, but nothing was sustained as all scores were a result of ‘home-run’ plays. The first one was from QB Tommy DeVito finding Tahj Harris for a 79-yard bomb down the sidelines, then a Duke fumble scooped up and turned in for a 28-yard touchdown by Geoff Cantin-Arku, and another long touchdown was thrown by DeVito, this one caught by Benson, who turned up the field and saw nothing but green, taking it in for a 53-yard catch and run.

The bleeding did not stop in the second half for the men in orange, as Johnson and Durant kept running rough-shot all over the defense, allowing open throwing lanes for Duke QB Chase Brice, who, by the way, may have just had his best game of the season. Duke successfully converted 36 first downs compared to just 11 for Syracuse, highlighting the pivotal part the running game played in this one for the Blue Devils.

Hanging in there, kicker Andre Syzmt converted a 48-yard field goal to bring the Orange within a touchdown with around ten minutes to go in the fourth. Duke’s ensuing position, however, would prove to be a continuation of what had been occurring all game. Run, run, open up passing game, pick up first down, run again as they drove the ball down the field once again, and scored on what ended up being the final touches on the game as Durant ran it in for his second score of the game.

The game would finish with a score of 38-24. Taj Harris finished with 138 yards on six receptions, with the majority of those yards coming on the 79-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Syracuse stays home for next Saturday's matchup against Liberty, game time set for 12 PM.