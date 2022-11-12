Syracuse vs Florida State Game Preview

The Orange will be coming into the Dome Saturday night trying to recapture some of the magic from the first half of the season. After an ugly loss at Pittsburgh in redshirt freshman Carlos Del-Rio Wilson’s first career start, Syracuse is looking to end their current three-game losing streak and close out the season similarly to how it started. Speaking it into existence that Syracuse can (and will) be able to win at least two out of the final three games, all against ACC opponents, would put them prime position to sneak back into the College Football Playoff rankings and position themselves for a marquee bowl.

This Florida State team looks to be the most talented team left on the schedule, and, depending on how you feel about Sam Pittman and Wake Forest after their loss last week to NC State, the biggest obstacle left between SU and an 8 or 9-win season. The SU athletic staff and coaches have been notably hush-hush about declaring a starter for this week’s game, with Carlos Del-Rio Wilson having led this team for the past six quarters after Garrett Shrader went down in the first half of the Notre Dame game. Del-Wilson struggled last week, completing only 8 out of 23 passing attempts for 120 yards and a putrid QBR rating of 28.5. In speaking in Del-Rio Wilson at media availability on Tuesday, he was transparent about his struggles in his 1st start and how we want to make adjustments.

“I’d say just looking more calm," Del Rio-Wilson said. "In the pocket, I felt like I was too antsy, and too ready to make a play. So, this whole week [at practice], I’m working on and focusing on letting everything come to me instead of going to get it.”

However, fans and analysts alike were excited about the flashes that he showed in both the Pitt game and the 2nd half of the Notre Dame game, where he threw for 190 yards and his first career TD to fellow transfer D’Marcus Adams, a receiver who Del-Rio Wilson has rapidly formed chemistry with. Tony White and this Mob Defense will be hoping to rally the troops for one last raucous performance in the Dome, even with injuries starting to mount. For senior linebacker Mikel Jones, a Miami native, there’s even more urgency and bragging rights on the line this matchup

“Tallahassee is just like Miami, so it’s like I’m playing the home team," Jones said. "I know a lot of dudes on this team, I got recruited by this team, and it’s exciting. It’s like playing against your home school that didn’t recruit you, so you want to prove something. That’s how I approach these games.”

Jordan Travis is FSU’s starting quarterback, and while we won’t “Wow” anybody or be headlining any NFL draft classes, he’s one of the steadier QBs options in the ACC. He’s wrapping up a second consecutive season with at least 60% completion percentage. His main target is Johnny Wilson, a 6-7 behemoth who leads the Seminoles in catches and receiving yards after transferring in from Arizona State. He will be the primary pass-catching threat SU will need to slow down. But, with FSU having four guys with over 200 rushing yards this season, including Travis, look for the run game to be the primary way for FSU to get started early on offense, especially with SU’s struggles defending the run recently.

If you look at the defensive side of the ball for FSU, they have at least three guys that will be playing on Sundays in Jared Verse, Fabian Lovett, and Jammie Robinson, and their aggressive, blitzing, man-to-man defense has kept this team in games all year. Ultimately, this will be a highly competitive matchup, with high-level talent all over the turf. With all the ups and downs of the season to this point, this game could be a significant determinant in how we view this SU football program not only this season but going forward. See you in the Dome on Saturday!

