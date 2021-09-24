Syracuse vs Liberty Predictions

The All Syracuse staff predicts how the Orange vs the Flames will play out.

Syracuse faces Liberty in a Friday night show down. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out.

Logan Garvey: Liberty 37 Syracuse 30. Syracuse has a strong defense, but Liberty has an experienced o-line. Last season, the Flames won against Syracuse with more than 500 yards of total offense. Because of players like Malik Willis, the Orange must relay on their defense to stop big plays if it wants to become 3-1 this season.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 34 Liberty 28. The Liberty offensive line is giving up nearly three sacks per game against poor competition. Syracuse needs to take advantage of that. The Orange also has the speed and athleticism at linebacker to match up with Malik Willis. Willis will still make plays, but late in the game, the Orange's defense does enough to pull out a win. Liberty is underestimating the impact of the Dome atmosphere, and struggled in its only road game thus far. The offense rides Sean Tucker and DeVito takes care of the football without a two quarterback system. A fourth quarter touchdown puts Syracuse ahead for good.

Katelyn McCarthy: Liberty 30 Syracuse 20. The Syracuse defense will not be able to contain Malik Willis and will struggle to get going on offense. The offensive line has been better and the Orange are healthier than their last matchup, but it won’t be enough to win.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 38 Liberty 35. The game will be action packed and will come down to the very end. Syracuse's offense is helped tremendously by the defenses ability to stagger Malik Willis. With the series split 1-1, the feud between both teams will make for an eventful Friday night.