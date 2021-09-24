Syracuse vs Liberty Game Day Central

Syracuse hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the 2021 schedule. The Orange enters the game at 2-1 while the Flames are 3-0. Here is everything you need to prepare for the game.
Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany.
Liberty has started the season 3-0. The Flames opened the season with a 48-7 win over FCS Campbell. The next week, in Liberty's lone road game to date, the Flames topped Troy 21-13. Last week, Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17. The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis. Through three games, Willis is completing 71% of his passes, has thrown for 613 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for 225 yards with four more scores.