Syracuse vs Liberty Game Day Central

Syracuse hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the 2021 schedule. The Orange enters the game at 2-1 while the Flames are 3-0. Here is everything you need to prepare for the game.

Live Game Thread

Live Twitter Updates

Syracuse vs Liberty Predictions

How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Liberty Flames

Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Liberty

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 6: Breaking Down Orange's Matchup with Liberty

Dino Babers Discusses Liberty and the QB Competition

Stefon Thompson Discusses Malik Willis, Liberty and Playing on Friday Night

First Look: Carrier Dome to Display Exterior Lights for Liberty Game

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Liberty

WATCH: Dino Babers Previews Liberty Game

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany.

Liberty has started the season 3-0. The Flames opened the season with a 48-7 win over FCS Campbell. The next week, in Liberty's lone road game to date, the Flames topped Troy 21-13. Last week, Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17. The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis. Through three games, Willis is completing 71% of his passes, has thrown for 613 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for 225 yards with four more scores.