Syracuse vs Wake Forest Predictions

Syracuse faces #19 Wake Forest in a Carrier Dome showdown. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 37 Wake Forest 34. This could be an upset win for Syracuse with Wake Forest having arguably its toughest test of the season. Syracuse's defense and Sean Tucker will definitely give Wake Forest a run for their money.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 34 Wake Forest 31. Syracuse's offense takes another step forward this week. The Orange takes care of the football, runs the ball well and makes enough plays on defense to earn a huge win.

RELATED: SYRACUSE VS LIBERTY GAME DAY CENTRAL

Katelyn McCarthy: Wake Forest 30 Syracuse 24. The undefeated Wake Forest team is heading into the Carrier Dome hot, as Syracuse is looking to rebound this week after a tough loss in Florida State. The Demon Deacon offense is averaging 38 points per game against opponents this year. This will be a big test for the Orange defense to stop Sam Hartman and the offense. Syracuse will struggle against Wake Forest's run game and fall to 3-3 on the season.

Calvin Milliner: Wake Forest 31 Syracuse 17. The Demon Deacons are riding high and have not started off a season this hot in years. With multiple six year seniors, the Deacons are one of college football's oldest teams. To say experience will lead the way for the Deacons is an understatement. The mesh between Sam Hartman and his running backs is very patient and smooth which can cause problems for the Orange defense. Hartman has a fast release in which he can get the ball to his favorite targets in A.T. Perry or Jaquarii Roberson. The Deacons are a well rounded team and good in all phases of the game. Look for this to be on display on Saturday.