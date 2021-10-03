Syracuse vs Wake Forest Kick Time Set

Syracuse and Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern and be broadcast on ESPN2. The ACC had previously announced that the kick time would be either 3:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., and would be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. After Saturday's results, that decision has been made.

Wake Forest will come to the Dome 5-0 on the season and ranked likely in the top 20. The Demon Deacons topped Louisville 37-34 on Saturday. The Orange, on the other hand, fell 33-30 to Florida State to fall to 3-2 on the season. This will be the first ranked opponent Syracuse has faced this season.

Syracuse leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 6-4. The two have gone back and forth since the Orange joined the ACC. Since joining the ACC starting in the 2013 season, the Orange holds a 5-3 edge. Syracuse won the first three games as conference foes 13-0, 30-7 and 30-17. Wake then won the next two, 28-9 and 64-43 before Syracuse won 41-24 in 2018. In 2019, Trill Williams' strip six led to a 39-30 overtime win for the Orange. Wake beat an injury plagued Syracuse 38-14 last season.

This game could be a critical one for Syracuse with games against Clemson and Virginia Tech in the two weeks following. If Syracuse wants to get to six wins, it needs to find a way to get three more of Clemson, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Louisville, NC State and Pittsburgh. Wake has a conference title on its mind after a 5-0 start combined with Clemson's struggles.