Syracuse Without Three Starters vs Florida State

Syracuse is without three starters against Florida State, according to Matt Park, the voice of the Orange. Wide receiver Taj Harris, punter James Williams and safety Ja'Had Carter did not travel with Syracuse were therefore unavailable against Florida State. Reasons for their absences were not immediately given, but Harris and Carter have both dealt with injuries this season.

The loss of Harris, Syracuse's top threat at wide receiver, means more snaps for reserve wideouts including Courtney Jackson and Damien Alford. Alford has flashed this season, including with a 73 yard touchdown catch against Albany. He also had a catch last week against Liberty. Harris tweeted "I know my worth" on Thursday, though it is unclear if that is at all related.

The loss of Williams is also significant. His backup is walk-on Colby Barker, who has only had one punt so far this season. It was a very short shanked punt against Rutgers in the home opener.

Ja'Had Carter is a talented young safety. The loss of Carter likely means more action for reserve defensive backs Eric Coley and Justin Barron.

The news is not all bad for Syracuse, however. Fullback/tight end Chris Elmore warmed up with the team and is expected to make his return. Elmore missed the first four games due to undisclosed reasons not related to discipline or injury. In addition, tight end Luke Benson was also warming up with the Orange, suggesting he will be good to go against the Seminoles.

Syracuse enters Saturday's game 3-1, while Florida State is 0-4.