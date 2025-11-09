Takeaways following Syracuse football's 38-10 loss at Miami
Midway through the second quarter Satursay at steamy Hard Rock Stadium, both the crowd and the Miami sideline were unanimated in what was a scoreless game until just over 2:00 to play in the first half. The SU defense was hanging tough, punter Jack Stonehouse was flipping field position as SU's offense again struggled under Rickie Collins, and the 'Canes offense was also sputtering.
Under a minute later, however, the Hurricanes had two touchdowns, a throw-back pass to QB Carson Beck who easily ran it in from 14 yards out, and one of two Collins interceptions turned into a pick-six, returned for a score by UM DB Keionte Scott for a 14-0 lead and the momentum. had completely turned to the home team.
When Miami proceeded to score two straight touchdowns after Syracuse's first drive of the second half could only produce Tripp Woody's 10th FG of the season instead of six points, the game was essentially over. The remaining quarter and half again allowed Fran Brown to play a host of underclassmen as another tune-up to flipping the page to 2026.
There may be a new, but former, starting quarterback against Notre Dame in two weeks
Brown is going to have an extra week to decide which QB gives his team the best chance to win in South Bend on November 22, following an off week for the 'Cuse next weekend.
Collins was sacked six times by the Miami defense which played a strong game, accounting for 11 tackles for loss and three turnovers. Collins threw for just 85 yards (12-of-25) and his widely errant pass on the pick-six caused Brown to tell the ESPN broadcast team after halftime it was the most badly timed throw he had seen Collins make all season.
With Miami up four touchdowns with just under 3:00 to play, Brown replaced Collins with Joe Filardi, last week's starter against North Carolina. Granted with some Hurricane second-stringers in on defense, Filardi looked poised leading the Orange on an eight-play, 75 yard drive, finishing with a nice 17 yard TD pass to redshirt freshman tight end Elijah Washington-Baker, for his first collegiate catch.
The guess here is that Filardi will start at Notre Dame with Collins his backup. We also think Luke Carney will likely get some playing time in either that game or the season finale against Boston College in the Dome November 29, to preserve his redshirt eligibility.
The penalty and turnover bugaboo has not gone away
Syracuse was four touchdown underdogs to the 18th ranked 'Canes, a team desperate to keep its slim CFP hopes alive, and was looking to score style points in its final margin of victory, so chances of an upset were scarce.
But the Orange did themselves no favors by committing eight costly penalties stopping momentum , on several drives when the game was still manageable, and/or benefitting Miami with extra yardage that it was happy to accept.
Syracuse is averaging six penalties a game, and Orange quarterbacks have theown 12 picks in 10 games, and the team has lost eight fumbles.
RB Yasin Willis, who finished with 63 yards on 13 carries, had a critical late second quarter fumble with the Orange driving, a play that particularly upset Brown afterwards on the sideline as he huddled with Willis who was stripped while being gang-tackled.
With a bowl game out of reach, the youth movement will continue
For the first time since after the 2021 season, Syracuse with its 3-7 / 1-6 record will not be playing in a bowl game, so it is time to play for pride and for next season with the abundance of young players on the roster.
A total of 12 true freshmen played against Miami, a couple making their SU debuts, along with a bunch of redshirt-frosh players.
The coaching staff is juggling the four games the true freshman can play to preserve a season of eligibility, and the majority of those players will see action in the final two games, at ND and home to BC, as well.
