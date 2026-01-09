Former Syracuse quarterback has found a new home

Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins has found a new home.

Collins entered his name into the transfer portal at the beginning of January, and on Thursday, On3 Sports reported that Collins has found a new home at Kennesaw State.

It was a disastrous season for Collins, who was initially viewed as the heir apparent to Kyle McCord when he arrived in Central New York. Collins came to Syracuse last year from LSU, and beat out Jakhari Williams for the starting job.

Collins initially was named the starter in spring

He was named the starter prior to the spring game, but didn’t play because of a hand injury. That prompted Syracuse to go out and land Steve Angeli in the spring transfer portal.

Angeli was then named the starter at the beginning of the season, and led the Orange to a 3-1 start before tearing his Achilles tendon in a win over Clemson.

Collins would finish out that game for SU as they won, but as it turned out, it was their final win of the season. He finished his redshirt sophomore season completing just 97 of his 181 passes (53.6 percent) for 1,042 yards, and notably six touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

He started five games for the Orange and didn’t post a single win, and was eventually replaced under center by lacrosse walk-on Joseph Filardi. The Orange finished the season 3-9.

Collins was an elite prospect coming out of high school

Collins was a bluechip recruit coming out of Baton Rogue (LA) Woodlawn High in the 2023 cycle. He was rated four-stars by 247Sports, and held more than a dozen offers, including Purdue, Florida State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech before signing with LSU.

Angeli is expected to return to Syracuse as the starter this fall. Other quarterbacks to have entered their names into the portal include Luke Carney and Williams. Meanwhile, Syracuse will continue its search for a reliable backup quarterback in the portal.

Syracuse has been active in the portal so far, landing six prospects so far. That incldues running backs Ahmad Miller and Ju'Juan Johnson, linebacker Chris D’Appolonia, wide receiver Cole Weaver, defensive lineman Jartavius Flounoy, and tight end Michael Smith.

However, the Orange have plenty of work left before the portal closes on Jan. 16, with 28 players having declared for the transfer portal.

