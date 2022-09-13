Third Down Conversions Have Been Key to Syracuse's Offensive Resurgence

Syracuse football is averaging nearly 40 points per game and has been one of the more efficient offenses in the ACC through two weeks of action. The improvement of quarterback Garrett Shrader has been a key element to that production, as has the play of the offensive line. All of that has led to improvement in one key area that has allowed the Orange to put up points in the first two games of the season. Third down conversions.

Thus far in 2022, Syracuse is converting 54.6% of its third downs. That is good for 19th in the country and fourth in the ACC. An impressive statistic in its own right that becomes even more impressive when you compare it to the Orange's futility in 2021.

Syracuse converted 32.9% of its third downs last season, which was last in the ACC and outside of the top 100 nationally. The inability to sustain drives directly impacts the ability to score. It sounds simplistic, and it is, but it is also reality.

In the opening drive against UConn, Syracuse converted three third downs on its way to a touchdown. Against Louisville, the Orange had multiple touchdown drives that featured at least one third down conversion.

For Syracuse to continue to be one of the best offenses in the conference, it must continue to convert third downs at a high rate.

