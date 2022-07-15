Three Syracuse Players Named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Preseason List

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, linebacker Mikel Jones and kicker Andre Szmyt were named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Preseason List on Friday. The list recognizes the top Shrine Bowl Game eligible players (fourth, fifth and sixth year players) heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. You can view the full list HERE.

Bergeron is a bit of a sleeper in the offensive linemen class for the 2023 NFL Draft. Scouts and Draft experts are starting to take notice and will monitor his performance throughout the season. He started every game at left tackle for the Orange last season and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Jones has been on the radar of NFL scouts and considering turning pro after an All-ACC First Team season last year. However, he elected to return and is considered one of the best linebackers in the country. He is the captain of the Syracuse defense, racked up 110 tackles in 2021 (second best in the ACC) and had a tackle rate of 92.9% per ESPN's advanced stats (third best in the ACC).

Szmyt had a bit of a dip in production last season. He was the Lou Groza Award Winner following the 2018 campaign and is Syracuse's all-time leading scorer. However, he made just 9-14 (64%) field goals in 2021, the most misses he has had in a season with the Orange. The addition of new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky should help Szmyt return to his pre-2021 form when he made over 86% of his field goal attempts.

