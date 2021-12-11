Tommy DeVito Commits to Illinois

Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito has committed to Illinois as his transfer destination, he announced Friday night. DeVito entered the transfer portal in mid-October after losing his starting job to Garrett Shrader.

DeVito finished his Syracuse career 337-572 (58.9%) for 3,866 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 218 yards with four rushing touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"I'd like to first take the opportunity to thank Syracuse University for a top notch education and a wonderful community," DeVito wrote in a Twitter post in October. "I am grateful for all of the teammates I've played with and had the pleasure of knowing both on and off the field. The memories, friendships, brotherhoods I've made here will stay with me for life.

"I look forward to maintaining those friendships and my relationship with Syracuse, so that one day I can return with my own family and show them all of the wonderful things I loved and got to experience while I was here.

"All that said, I have to do what is now best for me, and it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you all so very much, and may God bless you all."

Coming in as a four star quarterback, DeVito had a lot of hype surrounding his potential. After flashing that ability as a freshman who backed up Eric Dungey in 2018, DeVito became the full starter in 2019. Throughout that season and in 2020, DeVito played behind a terrible offensive line which led to him being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the sport during those two seasons.

Even with that context, some questioned whether DeVito could be the guy moving forward. Garrett Shrader transferred in from Mississippi State to compete for the starting job. DeVito was named the starter for the season opener and played the entire game until mop-up duty. He split time with Shrader against Rutgers and Albany before Shrader was named the starter for the Liberty game. DeVito did not see the field from that point.