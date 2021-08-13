DeVito Discusses Relationship with Shrader, QB Battle, Being a Leader

Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader are in the midst of a competitive battle for the starting quarterback job at Syracuse. DeVito met with the media after practice on Thursday to discuss that, the offense, training camp, becoming a more vocal leader and more.

Q: What has the quarterback competition been like so far?

Tommy DeVito: "Same thing it's always been since I was young. Compete with myself. Every throw I make, try to make a better one the day after. Push myself in the film room and just try to push the offense to be better every day."

Q: What's the excitement level with the offense and different things we could see this year?

DeVito: "I'm excited. It's been a while since I've played real football. Got injured early in the season. To be back out during spring ball was a little bit of a tease. Now just being here during camp, feels that much better with the offense. We were blessed in the sense of people getting an extra year. We were able to get those older guys back, like Josh Black and all them to have a lot of veterans. Then the younger class is coming in. So I'm excited for this year, for sure."

Q: How do you take having a quarterback competition as a veteran?

DeVito: "You've got to treat everyone the same. The same way when JaCobian and Dillon came in, freshmen year last year. Help them learn the offense because if anything happens like last year, God forbid I go down, the next person's up. You want to make sure that the whole team is good in itself. Help the younger guys and everybody else in the room be better."

Q: What's your relationship like with Garrett Shrader?

DeVito: "It's different for sure, but I would compare it to me and Dungey's relationship. He's all the way on the west coast, I'm all the way in Jersey. So it's like two completely different lives. The thing that we come together most with is football because that's two things we're most passionate about. Being in on the field, being in the facilities, being on campus, it's a long day so we're together all the time. That's kind of where our relationship is."

Q: How would you describe Shrader's game?

DeVito: "Different. You can tell he's a big, athletic guy. Just helping him learn the offense."

Q: Where have you improved the most from last year?

DeVito: "Mentally. Mentally for sure. Trying to get the ball out of my hand faster, taking less hits off my body. Just the veteran aspect of it. I've been around for a while, so little wrinkles that happen I see things faster. I see what the defense is going to do and I've just got to let it play out, and play good football."

Q: What does having Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard back mean for the team?

DeVito: "It's a loaded running back room, I'll tell you that. All four of them guys, because Cooper Lutz as well, can go. It's fun to have all them pushing each other and watching each one take the ball. Each one of them has their own strengths and weaknesses. There's more strengths than weaknesses in that room, for sure."

Q: Coach Babers said this training camp feels different. Do you feel that as well?

DeVito: "No doubt. Everybody knows what happened last year. Everything around football, COVID, the world, everything was just off. Just using that as motivation and pushing us and showing that everything matters. I heard Rhino (Chris Elmore) made a statement a couple weeks ago about national championships. That goes back to the detail. The smallest details. Teams that win the national championship do not leave out minor details. I think that's something that everyone has paid attention to this whole summer and offseason. I think it's paid off so far. We've got to keep pushing."

Q: Coach says he wants an outright winner at the quarterback position. He doesn't want to have to name one. How does that resonate with you?

DeVito: "Same thing he told me from day one. Make it black and white. No grey in the middle. Make it clearcut."

Q: Have you become more assertive as a leader as time has gone on?

DeVito: "No doubt. Being around older guys, my freshman year I was around Zaire Franklin and Eric Dungey, so watching them. Then the next class going up with Moe Neal and Jamal Custis. Watching all those guys you take a little bit from each person. Everybody's different. So to take a little bit from all those guys and bring it into one body, I just try to help push the offense and make sure that the team all around is in the right state of mind so we can move forward."

Q: How do you keep composure after taking so many hits the last couple of years?

DeVito: "It's all mental. It's part of the game. Especially if you talk about guys that are in the NFL, or you talk to them, it's more mental than physical. For me, just staying true to my faith, staying true to God and just believing in myself and my teammates."

Q: Do you feel more comfortable in the pocket than the last year or two?

DeVito: "Yes sir. Especially with all of the offensive linemen returning and then adding some guys. Everybody's pushing each other. It's competition in every single room and competition brings out the best in people."