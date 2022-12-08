Tony White Leaving Syracuse for Nebraska’s Defensive Coordinator Job

Syracuse football is in the need of a new defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nebraska is hiring Tony White to be its defensive coordinator. White has been instrumental in implementing the 3-3-5 defense at Syracuse over the last few seasons, making the Orange one of the better defensive units in the ACC during that time. This is a major blow to Syracuse’s defense moving forward.

More on White from his Cuse.com bio:

After posting the best total defense mark in a decade at Syracuse in 2021, Tony White enters his third season as the Orange’s defensive coordinator.



A disciple of defensive guru Rocky Long and the two-time Scout.com Mountain West Recruiter of the Year, White has brought the 3-3-5 to ‘Cuse.



In 2021, Syracuse held opponents to 330 yards per game, which ranked 19th nationally and second in the ACC. Orange stars Mikel Jones (LB) and Cody Roscoe (DE) earned First Team All-ACC honors, while Garrett Williams, Duce Chestnut and Josh Black were also honored by the league. Syracuse made a habit of getting after the quarterback, ranking third in the ACC in sacks (3.1) and 16th in the FBS.



In his first season at Syracuse, three Syracuse players earned Freshman All-America honors (Garrett Williams, Ja’Had Carter and Stefon Thompson) from various publications. The Orange started as many as six freshmen on defense and five on multiple occasions that year, the most in program history. Chestnut added to that total in 2021, earning the honor from multiple outlets, and making four Freshman All-America selections from the SU defense in White’s first two seasons.