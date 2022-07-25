Training Camp Position Preview: Wide Receiver

The Syracuse receiving corps was not a large factor during the 2021 season. With over a thousand more rushing yards that receiving, it was clear what worked and what did not work for the Orange. Although, each of their top-five pass-catchers are returning for the 2022 season, providing the potential for significant improvement.

The Go-To’s

The leader in receiving yards last year was Courtney Jackson. The redshirt-sophomore caught 37 passes for 387 yards and three of the 10 passing touchdowns Syracuse had last season. In all 12 games last year, Jackson averaged 32.4 yards per game, good for the best on the squad. But it was not just #85 that did work for the Orange last season.

Highlighted by his 45-yard game-winning score against Virginia Tech, sophomore Damien Alford was the second option. The 6-6 Canadian garnered 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only 13 catches. Redshirt-junior, Anthony Queeley, recorded 222 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Devaughn Cooper was second on the team in receptions with 21 and came up just one yard shy of the 200-yard mark. The redshirt-senior caught 10 of his 21 passes in the final three games of last season. With Jackson alongside him in the slot, that could be a lethal combination for an offense with high expectations.

While he is the go-to in the run game, Sean Tucker did rank second on the team in passing yards (255) and third in receptions (20) on the Orange last season. With two of his 14 touchdowns coming through the air, Tucker will continue to be a huge factor in the passing game out of the backfield.

Breakout Hopefuls

In the last four weeks of the season, Syracuse was without an important wideout in Trebor Pena after an injury. While his receiving stats were not jaw-dropping, Pena was one of the best kick returners in the nation with 552 combined punt and kick return yards through week eight. If he returns with the same or better production, Pena could find himself as one of the top weapons Syracuse in a variety of ways.

CJ Hayes, a 6-2 transfer from Michigan State, will suit up for the Orange in his final year of eligibility. With just 14 catches for 154 yards in his collegiate career, he played in seven games as both a receiver and a defensive back in 2021. Hayes helps add more size to the passing game. Will he have the same impact as previous incoming transfers Amba Etta-Tawo and Trishton Jackson?

Another name with upside for this season is Oronde Gadsden II. With a 6-5 frame, the sophomore caught two passes for 24 yards last season. Gadsden II is primed to compete for important snaps in 2022.

Without a reception in four appearances last year, Umari Hatcher could be a valuable asset to Dino Babers and this new Syracuse offense. The redshirt-freshman elected the orange and blue over Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UNC and more. He had a good spring with Syracuse which could help him see more snaps at the beginning of the season.

Supporting Cast

Plenty of receivers could battle for some playing time this season, a few being Kendall Long, Ja’Vontae Williams, Isaiah Jones and newcomer Donovan Brown. As a true freshman, Brown comes to Syracuse after a remarkable senior year of high school where he caught 31 passes for 611 yards and 13 touchdowns. Some other potentials on the depth chart include walk-ons Kyle Acker, Sam Warren and Skaneateles native, Nate Wellington.

