Transcript: Matthew Bergeron ACC Media Day Press Conference

Q. Matthew, this year you are a leader big-time, so what are you doing differently to prepare this season that you didn't before to be a leader?

MATTHEW BERGERON: I feel like this offseason I've been more vocal and leading by example for the young guys.

Q. You've been under Coach Mike Schmidt, the offensive line coach for a full year now. How did the unit progress under year one with him, and how have you seen yourself grow under his leadership?

MATTHEW BERGERON: Oh, man. I already saw my game change from last year to this year's spring ball. Me and Coach Schmidt developed a good relationship over our time together, and I'm excited to show you all what we've been working on behind closed doors.

Q. Is it a little bit difficult to pass block for a quarterback like Garrett, where you could be locked up with somebody and then suddenly one second later thinking that he is back in the pocket, he is scrambling, and you have to let go?

MATTHEW BERGERON: I wouldn't call it difficult. I think it's a little bit different than what I've been used to, but I'm excited about it. It creates a little fun to the game. It's fun blocking for Garrett. Yeah, I love it.

Q. You played left tackle and right tackle on this offensive line. Just what you can say about your versatility and if there's a place where you have felt more comfortable, be it the blind side or if you don't mind switching back and forth?

MATTHEW BERGERON: I've been lucky to be in a position where I can play as a freshman, start as the right tackle my freshman year. Sophomore year started as a right tackle and middle season switched to left tackle. I played left tackle ever since. I feel like I've been really comfortable at that left tackle spot, and I think that's the spot where I want to keep going as a player.

Q. How would you describe the offense now with Coach Anae's input? How would you kind of sum up or give a not-too-in-depth scouting report because you don't want to give up any secrets, but what can you tell us about what he has brought to the offense?

MATTHEW BERGERON: What I can tell you, I think we'll be more explosive, run game and passing game. You guys saw last year the way we were running the ball, and I think we'll be a little bit more balanced next year.

Q. I saw a stat that you're credited with opening up holes and allowing Sean Tucker to run for 4 yards per carry. What do you do in the run game to allow you to open up space for him and be so successful?

MATTHEW BERGERON: I'm blessed to be blocking for one of the best running backs in college football right now, and just doing my job. Whenever I miss a block, I got a guy like Sean Tucker in the back field that can make it happen. I'm really blessed to be blocking for Sean Tucker.

THE MODERATOR: From the podium, you were relatively unrecruited. Why do you think that was, and why was Syracuse such a good fit?

MATTHEW BERGERON: Being from Canada, I didn't have a lot of offers or whatever. I came down for a camp and got an offer, and it was Syracuse. Got to Syracuse, things happened. I ended up being in the mix. I never left the field ever since, so I've been working hard for this, and I'm excited to be in this position.

THE MODERATOR: Being from Canada, and excuse me for not knowing, how is your French?

MATTHEW BERGERON: My French is really good. It was my first language. I learned English through school. A little bit how you guys learn Spanish in school.

THE MODERATOR: You want to give us a little sample?

MATTHEW BERGERON: What do you want me to say?

THE MODERATOR: It's a great week here in Charlotte. I'm proud to represent Syracuse.

MATTHEW BERGERON: (Speaking French).

THE MODERATOR: Very well done.

MATTHEW BERGERON: Thank you. (Laughing).

Q. You started 28 consecutive games. What do you want to add to your game this season to be most ready for the NFL potentially next year?

MATTHEW BERGERON: I would say I would like to be more consistent as a player. Work on my hand placement. I feel like last year I got in trouble in pass protection with guys getting to my chest, and I've been working on that with Coach Mike Schmidt, and I think that's going to translate to the next level. In the NFL you have to be consistent with your hands and stuff because they got a lot of good rushers there, so yeah.

THE MODERATOR: From the podium here. On Twitter, on June 9th, there was a picture of you at a cookout. What is your favorite cookout food?

MATTHEW BERGERON: Ever since I got into America I think the ribs, man. The ribs. I fell in love with American ribs. I still got to go down south to explore the barbecue. I've heard a lot of good stuff about Texas. It might be my next vacation spot.

