Transcript: Mikel Jones ACC Media Day Press Conference

Q. We've seen a lot of positive things that have happened on this defense last season going into this year. Your decision to be a part of the team here in 2022, just what you can say about your leadership and what you see from the rest of this unit that makes you believe that the defense can be even stronger this year.

MIKEL JONES: I feel like I am growing as a leader and growing as a leader I feel like bringing other guys like Marlowe Wax, Stefon Thompson, the guys who play next to me, I feel like I help bring leaders out of them too and it's just helping the team and the defense overall.

Q. You had a decision last season of whether to go to the NFL or come back to Syracuse. What ultimately led you to come back to the team this season?

MIKEL JONES: It was in my best interest and my best team interest to come back and get better, honestly.

Q. You don't really have any question marks on defense in the second level. They're all really up front on the D-line with all the guys that left last year. Are you confident in that unit and that it can be serviceable for you this year?

MIKEL JONES: I'm sorry. I couldn't hear you.

Q. Are you confident that the D-line can be serviceable this year despite being young, so fresh, and perhaps undersized?

MIKEL JONES: Yes, sir, I am confident in this D-line coming up. They don't have a lot of experience, but the guys who have played last season, I feel like they show what they can do.

Q. You look ahead to Week 1, you have Louisville. How tough is a challenge for that the defense with an explosive offense and explosive quarterback like Malik Cunningham?

MIKEL JONES: We see it as a good opportunity. We don't think it's going to be a tough challenge. We're excited to play those guys the first week.

Q. Mikel, Dino described you a lot as a quarterback of that defense. How are you going to continue to be a leader for the defense?

MIKEL JONES: Yes, ma'am. I do continue being a great leader for this defense along with the other linebackers, and our secondary leadership, Garrett Williams, Ja'Had Carter, those guys have stepped up this offseason to be more vocal and load by example, leading from the front, and I feel like it filters through the defense. Also, the offense.

Q. Mikel, I know that you may be partial to this answer that I'm about to ask you, but Sean Tucker in your opinion, is there a better back going into 2022 in all of college football?

MIKEL JONES: Nobody is the answer because he is my teammate. That's the best running back I've played all four years playing in the ACC.

Q. Mikel, Syracuse quietly became one of the best defenses in the league last year, but here's the thing, you were second in rushing defense, second in pass defense, second in total defense, but only sixth in scoring defense. You got almost everybody back. What do you have to do to get more credit for the good stops that you make and give up fewer points?

MIKEL JONES: Focus on the turnovers more. I remember the 2020 season, I'm not 100% sure, but I knew we were top three in turnovers, probably top two. Just getting back to those old habits. We have a lot of experienced guys that are capable of making turnovers and turn it into points, so I feel like that's what we're going to get back to this season.

Q. This probably will be your last season of college football before you go pro. Almost did last year. When you leave and you look back on this season and on this team, how would you label success?

MIKEL JONES: It's going to be a long time coming success. I haven't been in a bowl game since I've been here, and I understand my class of people who came in my class in 2019 and we stayed along the journey of the wins and the losses and a little bit more of the losses, it's going to be a good feeling to come back and see what we do this season. Plan on having a great season.

THE MODERATOR: From the podium, your presence on the field, obviously, makes the Orange better, but how do your teammates and how does Syracuse make you better?

MIKEL JONES: Just the support system. My teammates are so supportive. When I came to my official visit, that was one of the biggest reasons and seeing the culture that Coach Babers had brought to the team. Not only the coaches, but the people in the academic building. It's always a lot of support. Nobody will let you fall on your face unless you absolutely want to do it yourself.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF