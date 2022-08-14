Trill Williams Carted Off Field With Injury in Miami Dolphins Preseason Game

In the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins first preseason game on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw a screen pass to a wide receiver. Former Syracuse star and reserve Dolphins defensive back read the play, sprinted into the backfield and made the tackle for a five yard loss. That is when things took a turn for the worse.

Williams immediately grabbed his left leg and was later seen crying on the field before he hobbled off with the help of training staff. He was subsequently carted off the field. The fear is that the injury is serious in nature. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stated concern after the game.

"We never try to push a direction," McDaniel said. "We try to have science in our statements in regards to injuries. There was some concern, definitely, for his lower extremity. But we'll find out more tomorrow (Sunday) exactly what it is."



Williams was undrafted last year and signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. The Saints waived him and he was claimed by the Dolphins. During training camp in 2021, Williams performed well enough to make the 53-man roster. He only appeared in one game, but attacked the offseason extremely hard.

Reports out of Dolphins camp this year is that Williams was very impressive, and appeared to be moving up the depth chart as a likely key backup in the secondary.

