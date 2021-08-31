Trill Williams Makes Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster

Former Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams has made the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster as he survived the last round of cuts on Tuesday, according to Alain Poupart of All Dolphins on SI. A source confirmed the news to All Syracuse. Williams has been in the news throughout training camp, with various reporters citing his strong play and work ethic.

At Syracuse, Williams was one of the Orange's top playmakers in the secondary. He played corner and slot, and even made an impact on special teams. His first career touchdown was off of a blocked punt during his freshman season. He finished his college career with 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three total touchdowns.

Williams was cited just last week for making a big play during practice. According to Joe Schad, Miami Dolphins beat reporter for the Palm Beach Post, Williams picked off a pass Thursday much to the delight of his teammates.

"Trill Williams picked off a long ball by Jacoby Brissett and was mobbed by teammates including Xavien Howard," Schad tweeted. "Trill, undrafted rookie, seems to be popular with his teammates. #MiamiDolphins"

Williams has been regularly noted as being the first player out at practice each day. Prior to the draft, former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr. liked Trill’s chances to make a roster.

"I think he's a guy that comes in has a chance to contribute on special teams,” Mora Jr said. “If not that, he certainly finds himself on a practice squad and he continues to work on his skillset before he becomes a regular player in the NFL. I think Trill -- I think he'll make a roster and he'll contribute on special teams. He's going to have to get to camp and he's going to have to show the traits the NFL teams are looking for in order to make that roster but I think he'll do it."

He also caught the eye of Sports Ilustrated’s Dolphins reporter.

"When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the cornerback position, the focus pretty much is always on Xavien Howard and to a lesser degree Byron Jones," Alain Poupart of All Dolphins said a few weeks ago. "Beyond those two, the Dolphins have their fair share of young players looking to make an impression at training camp this summer, and one of the most intriguing of those just might be Trill Williams. The Dolphins got Williams off waivers from the New Orleans Saints amid reports the Saints were hoping to bring him back, and it's been easy to see why.

"Williams has made his share of plays in camp with a couple of nice breakups and he's got interesting physical attributes that should earn him a long look. Williams, who's wearing an unusual number for a cornerback (51) at camp, hasn't been perfect and it's still got a fight on his hands to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he's at least put himself in the conversation so far.”