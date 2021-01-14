NFL Draft Profile: Trill Williams

We spoke with NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella to get an in depth look at Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams and his draft prospects.

THE BACKGROUND: "Trill Williams I have here at 6-foot and 6/8 inches. So just a shade under 6-foot-1. 198 pounds. We actually have him as a mid 4.4 guy, so great height, weight, speed combination when you talk about a prototypical safety in today's modern NFL. Yonkers (N.Y.), four star, parents are married, five siblings, has a basketball and track background."

STRENGTHS: "The one thing I know is this guy makes clutch plays. He's got a knack for making big plays, and I tend to like that in a player. Body beautiful. Definitely going to win the eyeball test. Has great length. Physical. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. Not afraid to take out the trash and go pick up his allowance. He'll get his nose dirty and help out with the run game.

"He's got some versatility to him. You can move him around. He can play safety, he can play nickel, he has excellent closing speed. Quick short areas and burst to get to the ball carrier.

AREA TO IMPROVE: "The one area he needs to improve is in man coverage. He's a little bit of a strider when he's keeping up with the receiver. He has excellent testing speed and then he can get kind of caught up with his footwork in man coverage.

DRAFT PROJECTION: "I think Trill, you're thinking about him on day three in those mid to late rounds. It's a pretty strong safety class in my opinion. Day three is kind of the area there. Just really great size and speed. Hopefully he gets a chance to test (at the combine)."