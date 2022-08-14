Trill Williams to Miss 2022 Season With Torn ACL

Former Syracuse football star and current Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams will miss the 2022 season with a torn ACL, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday afternoon. Williams suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the play, the Buccaneers threw a screen pass to a wide receiver. Williams read the play, sprinted into the backfield and made the tackle for a five yard loss. That is when things took a turn for the worse.

Williams immediately grabbed his left leg and was later seen crying on the field before he hobbled off with the help of training staff. He was subsequently carted off the field. The fear is that the injury is serious in nature. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stated concern after the game.

"We never try to push a direction," McDaniel said in the postgame press conference. "We try to have science in our statements in regards to injuries. There was some concern, definitely, for his lower extremity. But we'll find out more tomorrow (Sunday) exactly what it is."



What it was, as was discovered on Sunday, was a torn ACL. Williams was reportedly having a stellar training camp and was poised to become one of the key reserve defensive backs for the Dolphins this season. Now he will have to spend the year rehabbing to prepare for the 2023 campaign.

Williams was undrafted last year after a strong Syracuse career and signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. The Saints waived him and he was claimed by the Dolphins. During training camp in 2021, Williams performed well enough to make the 53-man roster.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF