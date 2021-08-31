Trishton Jackson Cut by Los Angeles Rams

Former Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson has been cut by the Los Angeles Rams, according to various reports. Jackson made the Rams roster for the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent. He did not accumulate any stats during his rookie season.

Jackson would end up back with the Rams on their practice squad if he clears waivers. Another team would have the option to make a waiver claim on him, however, in order to bring Jackson to their roster.

During his time at Syracuse, Jackson had 69 catches for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He surprised many when he elected to leave after the 2019 campaign, and went undrafted in the subsequent NFL Draft. The Rams signed Jackson, who had an impressive training camp and preseason, which led to making the 2020 53-man roster. Jackson was inactive for most of the games last season.

Jackson was always going to have a battle in order to make the roster for a second consecutive season. The Rams spent two draft picks on wide receivers during the 2021 NFL Draft, including a second rounder on Tutu Atwell out of Louisville. In the sixth round, the Rams picked up Ben Skowronek from Notre Dame.

Prior to his time at Syracuse, Jackson spent two seasons with Michigan State. He was a highly coveted recruit out of high school, but only had 17 catches in those two years. Jackson elected to transfer and picked Syracuse as his landing spot. He sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but was eligible to play in the Camping World Bowl where he caught a touchdown pass.