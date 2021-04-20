Tyrell Richards Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards has entered the transfer portal, he posted on social media. Richards has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates at Syracuse University for helping me grow as an athlete and young man," Richards said in a tweet. "I would also like to thank all of the Orange fans for creating unforgettable moments and allowing me to experience what the loud house is about. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left."

Richards spent three seasons at Syracuse. During those three years, he had 55 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He played primarily on special teams but also was part of rotation at linebacker and defensive end.

Richards came to Syracuse out of Clarkson Secondary School in Ontario, Canada. He earned his offer in the summer of 2016 after an impressive performance at a Syracuse recruiting camp. Shortly after picking up the offer, Richards committed to the Orange. He signed with the Orange the following February as part of the 2017 recruiting class.

That recruiting class had a big impact on Syracuse's 10 win 2018 season. Players such as Ifeatu Melifonwu, Alton Robinson, Andre Szmyt, Aaron Hackett, Chris Elmore, Ravian Pierce and others all joined the Orange from the 2017 class.